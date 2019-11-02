Ohio State offers in-state sophomore offensive lineman
Ohio State offered an in-state sophomore offensive lineman on Saturday, who talked about the Buckeyes with BuckeyeGrove
With a bye this week, Ohio State’s coaches hit the road recruiting, making trips across the country to see some of the nation’s best players.
One player who they went to see was just down I-71 South, though, as Al Washington checked in to see Lakota West 2022 offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola. The Buckeyes have liked what they’ve seen from the 6-foot-6, 295-pound sophomore and decided to pull the trigger on offering him, his first scholarship in the process.
I am excited to announce that I have received my first offer from THE Ohio State University! I would like to thank these people @OhioStateFB @CoachTomBolden @WestLakota @CoachCookOL @CoachWash56 @ryandaytime @tshabola_mike @hE_man98 @CoachDanBolden @kingsboro02 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/boKv5Et7MN— Tegra Tshabola (@tshabola_tegra) November 2, 2019
Tshabola spoke about his offer with BuckeyeGrove following releasing the news on Twitter Saturday morning.
