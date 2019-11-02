With a bye this week, Ohio State’s coaches hit the road recruiting, making trips across the country to see some of the nation’s best players.

One player who they went to see was just down I-71 South, though, as Al Washington checked in to see Lakota West 2022 offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola. The Buckeyes have liked what they’ve seen from the 6-foot-6, 295-pound sophomore and decided to pull the trigger on offering him, his first scholarship in the process.