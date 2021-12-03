Ohio State offers 2023 Indiana Lineman Trevor Lauck

On Thursday, while Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was in the state of Indiana, he made a stop by Roncalli High School. While he wasn't there to directly visit with Trevor Lauck, the 2023 offensive lineman, he was there with a purpose. The leader of the Buckeyes visited Lauck's territory to offer him a scholarship after Lauck himself has been a regular visitor in Columbus since the summer.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIENvYWNoIERh eSwgSSBhbSBleGNpdGVkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBUSEUg T2hpbyBTdGF0ZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5LiBUaGFuayB5b3UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yeWFuZGF5dGltZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AcnlhbmRheXRpbWU8L2E+LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoU3R1ZE9MP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2Fj aFN0dWRPTDwvYT4sIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT1NV Q29hY2hLRHViP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPU1VDb2FjaEtEdWI8 L2E+LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQ29va09M P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaENvb2tPTDwvYT4sIGFuZCBh bGwgdGhlIHN0YWZmISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NX aWx0Zm9uZzI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU1dpbHRmb25nMjQ3 PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FsbGVuVHJpZXU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFsbGVuVHJpZXU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vanJvZHkyNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AanJvZHkyNTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1kyb0lV N0Vqd0EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZMm9JVTdFandBPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFRyZXZvciBMYXVjayAoQFRyZXZvckxhdWNrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RyZXZvckxhdWNrL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY2NTA3MDg4 Mzk0MzM4MzA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIsIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

IN LAUCK"S OWN WORDS... Thoughts on the offer... "I'm super excited about the offer! I've been on visits to Ohio State four times, so it's really nice to see that they like me enough to offer." What sticks out about Ohio State that made him want to visit four time and remain patient for this offer... "Ohio State being the midwest powerhouse that they are and just the way they go about their business, and me being a midwest kid really makes me interested. They have top notch everything and always are competing for National titles."