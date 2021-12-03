Ohio State offers 2023 Indiana Lineman Trevor Lauck
On Thursday, while Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was in the state of Indiana, he made a stop by Roncalli High School.
While he wasn't there to directly visit with Trevor Lauck, the 2023 offensive lineman, he was there with a purpose. The leader of the Buckeyes visited Lauck's territory to offer him a scholarship after Lauck himself has been a regular visitor in Columbus since the summer.
IN LAUCK"S OWN WORDS...
Thoughts on the offer...
"I'm super excited about the offer! I've been on visits to Ohio State four times, so it's really nice to see that they like me enough to offer."
What sticks out about Ohio State that made him want to visit four time and remain patient for this offer...
"Ohio State being the midwest powerhouse that they are and just the way they go about their business, and me being a midwest kid really makes me interested. They have top notch everything and always are competing for National titles."
RIVALS' REACTION...
The Buckeyes saw Lauck in camp, a really good environment to see athleticism for a lineman and then the Buckeyes offered him shortly after his full junior film came available. This all tells me how much they like Lauck as a prospect. They knew after watching his junior film the first time coupled with everything else that they wanted to get in the game.
Lauck plays with good flexibility and has an edge to him. He can continue to work on his play strength and foot speed but at a time when the Buckeyes are looking to reestablish a nasty mindset up front, this offer makes sense.