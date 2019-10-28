News More News
Ohio State offeree Caleb Tiernan talks visit for Wisconsin game

Alex Gleitman • BuckeyeGrove
Among the long list of talented prospects in attendance for Ohio State's 38-7 win over Wisconsin was Beverly Hills (Mi.) Country Day 2021 offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan.

The Buckeyes offered the 6-foot-8, 260-pounder back in September, and are currently battling Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, and others for his services.

Ohio State's staff got to make their latest pitch to the big time junior lineman on Saturday. He spoke to BuckeyeGrove about his experience in The Horseshoe following the visit.

