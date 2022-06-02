Ohio State offer changes game for 2023 four-star DE Jalen Thompson
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jalen Thompson already had his choice of school narrowed down to 10.
The 2023 four-star defensive lineman out of Cass Tech in Detroit was down to Arkansas, Cincinnati, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, USC and Vanderbilt.
And then he talked to Larry Johnson.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news