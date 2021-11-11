Ohio State offensive line searches for answers after sharp decline

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Through seven games this season, No. 4 Ohio State’s running game was nearly unstoppable, averaging more than 207 yards per game on the ground.

In the past two weeks, the Buckeyes’ rushing attack has been bottled up for just 127 yards per game. As Ohio State has seen a sharp decline in that department, head coach Ryan Day pointed to a multitude of reasons that have impacted them in that area.

“I think the first thing is just doing a better and being cleaner, staying on schedule. What I mean by that is the penalties are getting us out of whack. That’s the first thing, you just notice. Or a negative run, when I say a negative run that’s anything that would be negative yards or zero, because now you’re 2nd-and-10,” Day said. “I don’t think it’s one thing across the board. I think what you see is maybe one guy is off here or a little bit off there.”

Ohio State’s fast start in the running game was amplified by the breakout of freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson and an unorthodox approach to its offensive line.

The Buckeyes employ four natural tackles up front — with preseason Walter Camp first-team All-American Thayer Munford and former five-star recruit Paris Johnson Jr. sliding into the line’s interior.

As the Ohio State rushing attack has lost some efficiency in recent weeks, Nicholas Petit-Frere, who has played both tackle positions in that two-week span, said the offensive line may have lost focus after its hot start.

“We saw there was still room to grow during that time, but we were feeling good about ourselves. We felt like we were playing pretty well and sometimes you get caught up a little bit in all of those emotions,” Petit-Frere said. “At the end of the day, we always, every single week, we never came out a week saying, ‘Hey we’re perfect’ or ‘Hey we’re right where we need to be.’ We always saw that there was room for improvement.”