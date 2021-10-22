Ohio State offensive line named to Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Even with tackles moving inside to guard and a redshirt freshman starting at center, Ohio State has been one of the more consistent offensive lines in the Big Ten. At the halfway point of the season, it's viewed as one of the best in the country.

The Buckeyes' offensive line was one of 19 offensive lines named to the Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll, along with Big Ten opponent Michigan.

According to the release, the committee judges based on six criteria: toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique and finishing.

The unit — consisting of Nicholas Petit-Frere, Paris Johnson Jr., Luke Wypler, Thayer Munford and Dawand Jones as the starting five, with Matthew Jones rotating in at guard and center — leads the No. 1 total offense in the country and has allowed 14 tackles for loss in six games: No, 2 nationally.

The Ohio State offensive line, led by coach Greg Studrawa, has allowed eight sacks on 192 passing attempts this season.

The Joe Moore Award voting committee will select semifinalists Nov. 17 and finalists Dec. 7 before after making a surprise visit to the winning team's campus in late December.

Ohio State will return to the field Saturday night at Indiana.