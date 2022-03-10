Ohio State offensive guard Harry Miller announces retirement from football

In a detailed and emotional message on Twitter, Miller gave a thoughtful and forthright public announcement of the reasons for why he has chosen to step away from the game, saying that he has gone through a long, difficult time over the past year with his mental and emotional health.

That included a time in which Miller admitted to having suicidal thoughts prior to the start of the 2021 season.

"Prior to the season last year, I told Coach Day of my intention to kill myself," Miller wrote. "He immediately had me in touch with Dr. Candice and Dr. Norman, and I received the support I needed. After a few weeks, I tried my luck at football once again, with scars on my wrists and throat.

"Maybe the scars were hard to see with my wrists taped up. Maybe it was hard to see the scars through the bright colors of the television. Maybe the scars were hard to hear through all the talks shows and interviews. They are hard to see, and they are hard to find, but they sure do hurt. There was a dead man on the television set, but nobody knew it."