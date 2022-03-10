Ohio State offensive guard Harry Miller announces retirement from football
Harry Miller's football career is over.
On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State interior offensive lineman released a statement on Twitter announcing that he is medically retiring from football.
In a detailed and emotional message on Twitter, Miller gave a thoughtful and forthright public announcement of the reasons for why he has chosen to step away from the game, saying that he has gone through a long, difficult time over the past year with his mental and emotional health.
That included a time in which Miller admitted to having suicidal thoughts prior to the start of the 2021 season.
"Prior to the season last year, I told Coach Day of my intention to kill myself," Miller wrote. "He immediately had me in touch with Dr. Candice and Dr. Norman, and I received the support I needed. After a few weeks, I tried my luck at football once again, with scars on my wrists and throat.
"Maybe the scars were hard to see with my wrists taped up. Maybe it was hard to see the scars through the bright colors of the television. Maybe the scars were hard to hear through all the talks shows and interviews. They are hard to see, and they are hard to find, but they sure do hurt. There was a dead man on the television set, but nobody knew it."
Miller says that he sought help and got the help that he needed, saying that he is "grateful for the infrastructure that Coach Day has put in place at Ohio State," and Miller ended the message with the words, "I am okay."
Miller entered Ohio State's program as a borderline five-star prospect and the No. 2-ranked offensive guard in the 2019 signing class. He worked his way into the two-deep in his freshman season, and he started seven games during his sophomore season.
He was projected to be a starter for the 2021 season, and he was expected to compete for a starting spot on the offensive line in 2022.
Miller is known for having one of the brightest, most intelligent minds in Ohio State's football program. He holds a 4.0 GPA and is known for having a wide variety of interests off the field. Miller is retiring from football. But, as he alluded to in his statement, his future remains bright off the field.