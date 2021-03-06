BuckeyeGrove - Buckeye offense sputters at critical junction against Illinois

Buckeye offense sputters at critical junction against Illinois
For nearly 20 minutes of basketball on Saturday, Ohio State looked like it was on the verge of finding itself.
Following a horrendous two-game stretch last week in which any semblance of a free-flowing offense seemed to evaporate, something clicked for the Buckeyes in the latter stages of the first half against Illinois.
When E.J. Liddell caught fire midway through the second half, scoring 12 of Ohio State’s 14 points over a 9-minute stretch, things seemed to be returning to normal for the nation’s No. 4-ranked offense.
Then came the final four minutes.
Following a Liddell 3-pointer with 3:48 to play, Ohio State entered the game’s final media timeout with a 4-point lead after trailing for the vast majority of the afternoon.
The Buckeyes would not score again.
“The quality of shot is what we’re looking at. I thought we had OK quality with a couple possessions; other possessions, I thought we had good quality,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. “We just missed them. We pressed a couple of those possessions-- we pressed, and just didn’t play with enough poise.”
In fact, Holtmann's team would shoot 0-for-10 over the final three-plus minutes of this game.
Those ten shots consisted of seven 3-pointers, two mid-range attempts, and one layup.
“There were a few times where we were getting good looks,” senior forward Kyle Young said. “We were trying to play through the paint, just get the team’s best shot. Stuff wasn’t falling for us.”
Tomorrow, by night's end, the #B1Gtourney bracket will be official.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 6, 2021
Here's where things stand entering the final day of play: pic.twitter.com/pGzyo4oyMV
Five of the 10 misses left the hands of Duane Washington Jr., who finished the contest shooting 6-for-18 line from the field. Not every late-game attempt was contested, but a number of Washington’s final shots came without much ball movement or offensive flow.
The junior guard missed three looks from distance (two of which were decent shots for a shooter of his caliber) and forced his way to the rim against a physical Illini defense twice, throwing up contested shots that barely found the rim.
It was clear after the game that Washington was far from happy with his clutch-time performance, though Holtmann insisted his high-volume scorer would only improve after this moment.
“Yeah, he forced a couple,” Holtmann said of Washington’s late-game woes. “He forced a couple. He had a couple clean ones, but he’s gotta play with more poise in those situations, and he will. I thought he played with really good poise throughout the game. But we gotta help him with that. He’s gotta make better decisions there late.”
No player will shoulder the entirety of this loss.
Young missed an open look that would’ve extended the lead to six with under two minutes remaining. Justin Ahrens couldn't connect on a shot that would have cut the deficit to one with time ticking away.
But most importantly, Illinois completely took away Liddell on the interior, limiting Ohio State’s leading scorer to just two field goals in the game’s final stretch, both of which came when the Buckeyes’ chances were rapidly fading.
“I think we missed him a couple times on some actions we were geared to running-- we ran two actions to him,” Holtmann said of Liddell. “They made it difficult for him to catch it; we gotta get him the ball there.”
An offensive performance like the one Holtmann’s team put together in the closing minutes of this game will assuredly leave a bad taste in the mouths of players and coaches alike, especially on a day where so many positive signs reappeared for this Buckeye unit.
Heading into the final 250 seconds of this season-closing affair, it looked like the stars were aligning for Ohio State to end its season with a signature win on Senior Day.
Instead, the Buckeyes fell victim to the clutches of inefficient late-game execution.
“It’s just being tough enough to get our team’s best shot,” Young said. “Great ball movement, poise, whatever that may be to get our team’s best shot and convert.”