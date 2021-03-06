BuckeyeGrove - Buckeye offense sputters at critical junction against Illinois

For nearly 20 minutes of basketball on Saturday, Ohio State looked like it was on the verge of finding itself.

Following a horrendous two-game stretch last week in which any semblance of a free-flowing offense seemed to evaporate, something clicked for the Buckeyes in the latter stages of the first half against Illinois.

When E.J. Liddell caught fire midway through the second half, scoring 12 of Ohio State’s 14 points over a 9-minute stretch, things seemed to be returning to normal for the nation’s No. 4-ranked offense.

Then came the final four minutes.

Following a Liddell 3-pointer with 3:48 to play, Ohio State entered the game’s final media timeout with a 4-point lead after trailing for the vast majority of the afternoon.



The Buckeyes would not score again.

“The quality of shot is what we’re looking at. I thought we had OK quality with a couple possessions; other possessions, I thought we had good quality,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. “We just missed them. We pressed a couple of those possessions-- we pressed, and just didn’t play with enough poise.”

In fact, Holtmann's team would shoot 0-for-10 over the final three-plus minutes of this game.



Those ten shots consisted of seven 3-pointers, two mid-range attempts, and one layup.

“There were a few times where we were getting good looks,” senior forward Kyle Young said. “We were trying to play through the paint, just get the team’s best shot. Stuff wasn’t falling for us.”