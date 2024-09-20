Advertisement

Evaluating grades beyond box score as Buckeyes blanked Western Michigan

Evaluating grades beyond box score as Buckeyes blanked Western Michigan

The in-house grades are Ohio State secrets, but the PFF numbers can still provide some interesting insight.

 • Austin Ward
Ryan Day takeaways: Ohio State aiming to keep edge during early off week

Ryan Day takeaways: Ohio State aiming to keep edge during early off week

What we learned from Day as the Buckeyes handle a week three off date.

 • Bill Landis
Intriguing in-state talent Max Patterson one to watch for Ohio State

Intriguing in-state talent Max Patterson one to watch for Ohio State

Ohio State is watching in-state offensive line prospect Max Patterson close as he makes the from tight end.

 • Jeremy Birmingham
Early off date shifts Buckeyes practice focus to Improvement Week

Early off date shifts Buckeyes practice focus to Improvement Week

Ohio State has an unusual setup with the schedule, and that provides a different challenge on the practice field.

 • Austin Ward
Ohio State: 5 thoughts on Buckeyes' emphatic win over Western Michigan

Ohio State: 5 thoughts on Buckeyes' emphatic win over Western Michigan

What stood our from Ohio State's 56-0 win over Western Michigan?

 • Bill Landis

Published Sep 20, 2024
Ohio State notebook: On Austin Siereveld's rise, CJ Hicks' role
Bill Landis  •  DottingTheEyes
@BillLandis25
