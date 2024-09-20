Advertisement
Evaluating grades beyond box score as Buckeyes blanked Western Michigan
The in-house grades are Ohio State secrets, but the PFF numbers can still provide some interesting insight.
• Austin Ward
Ryan Day takeaways: Ohio State aiming to keep edge during early off week
What we learned from Day as the Buckeyes handle a week three off date.
• Bill Landis
Intriguing in-state talent Max Patterson one to watch for Ohio State
Ohio State is watching in-state offensive line prospect Max Patterson close as he makes the from tight end.
• Jeremy Birmingham
Early off date shifts Buckeyes practice focus to Improvement Week
Ohio State has an unusual setup with the schedule, and that provides a different challenge on the practice field.
• Austin Ward
Ohio State: 5 thoughts on Buckeyes' emphatic win over Western Michigan
What stood our from Ohio State's 56-0 win over Western Michigan?
• Bill Landis
Ohio State notebook: On Austin Siereveld's rise, CJ Hicks' role
