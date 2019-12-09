COLUMBUS, Ohio - It was announced Saturday that after holding the No.1 seed for most of the season in the College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State would be relegated to the No. 2 seed to face the Clemson Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28.

It may have been a shock to Ohio State fans to see the Buckeyes drop after an exciting comeback in the Big Ten Championship Game against Wisconsin, but it ended up being the case that the need for the comeback is why Ohio State may have fallen.

College Football Playoff Selection Chair Rob Mullens explained Sunday why LSU was able to jump Ohio State in the final ranking.

"LSU's dominating performance against an excellent Georgia team was a final piece of information that influenced the committee's vote," Mullens said.

Ryan Day, winner of the Dave McClain Big Ten Coach of the Year award and head coach of a 13-0 football team, has generally shied away from any praise about his role in preparing the team, but he'll be the first to tell you that Ohio State should have been the No. 1 team.

“I don't know. I mean, yeah, do I feel like we should have been the 1 seed, but LSU has had an unbelievable season. I think what Joe [Burrow] has done and what that team has done, they've done an unbelievable job. What Clemson has done, I could see that argument, as well,” Day said. “They're the defending national champs, and they haven't lost a game since and played great football. At the end of the day, you've got to beat the best to go win the National Championship, and certainly Clemson is that. What matters at the end of the year is who's won, not right now.”

Living life as an underdog isn't something Ohio State is used to, at least recently. While it is true that in Ohio State's first playoff appearance they were the No. 4 seed playing with a third-string quarterback, the Buckeyes as of late have been favored by at least two possessions (and won by that same margin) in every game this season.

Now that the Buckeyes may not be the top dog in the final field of four, Day says they aren't worrying about using their underdog status, but simply moving forward to play Clemson.

“Yes, again, trying not to get too far into that. I know we're just proud of what our guys have done. We've been doing everything we can up to this point, and now it's time to go play Clemson,” Day said. “I think at this point you can't look back on those kind of things and we can go back and forth about it, and I know those guys had a hard decision to make. They made it, and we've got to move on.”