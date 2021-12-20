Ohio State No. 14 in latest AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is not going to play this week.

After multiple positive cases canceled the Buckeyes' CBS Sports Classic matchup with Kentucky, Tuesday's game against University of Tennessee Martin was also canceled after the team retested Sunday.

Ohio State's next contest is not scheduled until Dec. 28 when it is scheduled to wrap up its non-conference schedule against New Orleans.

Even without playing, Ohio State remains in the thick of it according to the latest AP Poll.

The Buckeyes sit at No. 14 in the latest poll, one of four Big Ten teams in the Top 25 including No. 3 Purdue, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 24 Wisconsin

Here's a look at the full poll.