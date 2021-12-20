 Ohio State No. 14 in latest AP poll
Ohio State No. 14 in latest AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is not going to play this week.

After multiple positive cases canceled the Buckeyes' CBS Sports Classic matchup with Kentucky, Tuesday's game against University of Tennessee Martin was also canceled after the team retested Sunday.

Ohio State's next contest is not scheduled until Dec. 28 when it is scheduled to wrap up its non-conference schedule against New Orleans.

Even without playing, Ohio State remains in the thick of it according to the latest AP Poll.

The Buckeyes sit at No. 14 in the latest poll, one of four Big Ten teams in the Top 25 including No. 3 Purdue, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 24 Wisconsin

Here's a look at the full poll.

AP Poll: Week 7

1. Baylor

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. Gonzaga

5. UCLA

6. Arizona

7. Kansas

8. USC

9. Iowa State

10. Alaama

11. Michigan State

12. Auburn

13. Houston

14. Ohio State

15. Seton Hall

16. Texas

17. LSU

18. Xavier

19. Tennessee

20. Kentucky

21. Colorado State

22. Providence

23. Villanova

24. Wisconsin

25. Texas Tech

Others receiving votes

Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, Connecticut 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Arkansas 9, Michigan 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1

