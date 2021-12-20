Ohio State No. 14 in latest AP poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is not going to play this week.
After multiple positive cases canceled the Buckeyes' CBS Sports Classic matchup with Kentucky, Tuesday's game against University of Tennessee Martin was also canceled after the team retested Sunday.
Ohio State's next contest is not scheduled until Dec. 28 when it is scheduled to wrap up its non-conference schedule against New Orleans.
Even without playing, Ohio State remains in the thick of it according to the latest AP Poll.
The Buckeyes sit at No. 14 in the latest poll, one of four Big Ten teams in the Top 25 including No. 3 Purdue, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 24 Wisconsin
Here's a look at the full poll.
AP Poll: Week 7
1. Baylor
2. Duke
3. Purdue
4. Gonzaga
5. UCLA
6. Arizona
7. Kansas
8. USC
9. Iowa State
10. Alaama
11. Michigan State
12. Auburn
13. Houston
14. Ohio State
15. Seton Hall
16. Texas
17. LSU
18. Xavier
19. Tennessee
20. Kentucky
21. Colorado State
22. Providence
23. Villanova
24. Wisconsin
25. Texas Tech
Others receiving votes
Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, Connecticut 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Arkansas 9, Michigan 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1