Ohio State NCAA Tournament tip-off preview: Villanova

Here's what you need to know ahead of Sunday's matchup.

After its win against Loyola Chicago, Ohio State became one of just three Power 5 programs to win 20 games in the last five years, joining Kansas and Oregon.

The Buckeyes have played the Wildcats four times previously, last beating Villanova in the 2019 Gavitt Games, 76-51, in Columbus.

After a one of the best defensive performances in recent memory, beating No. 10 Loyola Chicago, 54-41, while holding the Ramblers to 26.8% shooting — the defense's best performance since 1950 — No. 7 Ohio State will take on No. 2 Villanova for its first spot in the Sweet 16 since 2013.

What worked for Ohio State in its last win against Villanova?

Connor Gillespie remembers playing against Ohio State in the 2019 Gavitt Games.

He remembers the Buckeyes' physicality, their toughness, their experience, each of which, he said, hasn't changed much heading into their matchup in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday.

"We know how great of a team they are," Gillespie said, who scored 10 points with five assists against the Buckeyes in that matchup. "A lot of great players starting at the top and then going all the way down. We have a lot of respect for them and we know it's going to be a battle."

What worked against the Wildcats in 2019 would likely work against them again in 2022.

Ohio State couldn't miss in that early-season contest, shooting 60% from the field and 56.3% from 3. And its defense ground Villanova's eventual top-15 offense to a halt, allowing 51 points on 30.6% shooting, holding a 35.9% 3-point shooting to 10 makes from deep on 30 tries, while also forcing 12 turnovers with the help of six steals.

But that isn't a game Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann will watch, expecting a team much more different than the team he saw two years ago, saying that the games he coached against the Wildcats when he was at Butler would likely be a better indicator of what the Buckeyes would see Sunday.

"That Ohio State game, it wasn't their night, it was kind of our night," Holtmann said.

Villanova bigger backcourt prepares for Ohio State's bigger frontcourt

Ohio State has been dealing with size disadvantages all through league play, whether it's Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Purdue's Zach Edey or Illinois' Kofi Cockburn.

On Sunday, Ohio State will be forced to contend with size in Villanova's backcourt, with two starting guards — Gillespie and Justin Moore — that are at least 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds,

With the way the Wildcats play their guards, with Moore and Gillespie averaging 8.9 of Villanova's 34.9 rebounds per game as what the Ohio State head coach calls "power guards," Holtmann is concerned, coming in with guards he calls "small and slight."

"Malaki (Branham) is not short but he's slight," Holtmann said. "He's 18 years old. So it's very much a concern. It just really is, because they post their guards. They post their five-man, but they post their guards. Their best post players, along with their five-man, are their one and their two. So yeah, it's a concern."

To Moore, that's just a part of the job description for being a guard in Wildcats head coach Jay Wright's rotation: being able to get down low and help the bigs, not allowing opposing offenses to get easy touches while also denying the post when they get switched on bigs.

Those bigs that Moore will switch on to are bigs that thrive on versatility and athleticism, bigs that Villanova are already trying to plan around.

"They pressure the ball. E.J. Liddell is inside with Kyle Young," Gillespie said. "They block shots, and they do a really good job of just getting in you, forcing you to drive, and then those guys are in there and they block shots. They're physical and they're tough on the defensive end."

Wright called Liddell "a rare breed," saying that Villanova forward Eric Dixon has not been matched up with a player who can take advantage of a defender on the perimeter and inside and still be effective.

As for Villanova's guards, where the Wildcats have the size advantage, Jamari Wheeler's defensive approach won't change much.

"Just being physical," he said. "Start a game, we're setting the rules. It's also one-on-one defense, but at the same time it's a team defense. So just going to use my speed, my quickness to guard their big guards and small guards, but just taking my time and just executing the defensive plan really."

Buckeyes expect shots to fall

For all of the success Ohio State had defensively in its NCAA Tournament opener Friday, offensively, the Buckeyes were lacking tremendously.

Despite doing enough inside to score 54 points, shooting 60.7% from two-point range, Ohio State couldn't find any success from deep, hitting only one of its 15 tries from 3-point range: one by Meechie Johnson Jr. in the first six-and-a-half minutes of the second half.

Holtmann said he thought the Ohio State offense settled too many times offensively, thinking that the Buckeyes' shot selection and attack could have been a bit better.

Facing a Loyola Chicago defense that trapped some of his main offensive weapons while sending multiple defenders consistently at Liddell, Holtmann said he expects to see a similar approach by Villanova Sunday.

"Villanova can do a lot of the same thing," Holtmann said. "They're going to bump you off cuts, they're going to be really, really physical on the interior, and if you can't play with force, you can't be effective against these guys. It just won't happen. They'll just, it just won't happen. They're too physical, they're too old and too strong."

This season, opposing offenses are averaging 63 points per game, shooting 40.9% from the field and 30.6% from 3 — both top-50 in the country.

While Ohio State searches for good looks offensively, Wheeler said the team's focus will be on what the Buckeyes can control on the other side of the ball.

"That's what we hang our hat on on the defensive end because we can't control shots falling, so we know focus on the defensive end, you're going to get good shots," Wheeler said. "You can't control if it goes in the hoop or out of the hoop so just get shots and you'll like the result at the end of the day."

But Ohio State is not discouraged by its 3-point performance against Loyola Chicago.

The Buckeyes are still a top-50 3-point team, shooting 36.6% from deep. It's something they believe will fall eventually with each continued try.

"I mean, yeah, kind of just keep shooting," sophomore guard Eugene Brown III said. "Teams go through slumps and if we just keep shooting, keep our confidence, they'll eventually start falling."