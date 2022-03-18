Ohio State NCAA Tournament tip-off preview: Loyola Chicago

Here's what you need to know ahead of Friday's matchup.

The Buckeyes are one of 12 teams in the country to earn a bid in each of the past four NCAA Tournaments.

This is Ohio State's 31st NCAA Tournament appearance in school history, earning 51 wins and winning one national title in 1960.

The seven-seed Buckeyes travel to Pittsburgh for the first round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 10 Loyola Chicago Friday.

A Big Ten-like game

Ohio State didn’t know who it would play in the NCAA Tournament before anyone else did.

Huddled around the TV at head coach Chris Holtmann’s house, the Buckeyes found out their assignment. After a few minutes of celebration, members of the coaching staff went back to the office, getting film and watching as many games as they could to see what Loyola Chicago had to offer.

And assistant coach Ryan Pedon found something out fairly quickly.

"There's a lot of Big Ten tendencies with them on film,” he said in a radio interview Monday.

On paper, Loyola Chicago has one of the best defenses in the country.

The Ramblers allow 61.7 points per game, 17th best in the country, allowing opponents to shoot 40.9% from the field and 31.4% from 3.

Holtmann sees a Loyola Chicago defense that forces opponents in one-on-one situations, showing physicality on the ball, extending pressure to the backcourt. It’s a unit led by redshirt senior guard Lucas Williamson and redshirt junior guard Braden Norris, who each average more than a steal per game.

“They hang their hat on the defensive end, they are outstanding on that end,” Holtmann said. “I think, arguably, the best defensive team we have played.”

Offensively, though, the Ramblers are aggressive in transition, coming in with the 15th-best field goal percentage in the country, shooting 48.3% from the field and 38.3% from 3: 10th best in the nation.

All in all, Holtmann sees a familiar matchup, one that emulates Big Ten conference play.

“They are very similar to Big Ten teams: strong, physical,” the Ohio State head coach said. “I think they are older than most Big Ten games, but they are strong, physical, really, really good defensively. Their style of play, they are as physical a team as we have played all year.”

If anything, Ohio State senior forward Justin Ahrens said it should be an advantage, knowing what it’s like to play against aggressive teams each night in conference play.

“They are a tough team that competes every possession. They guard, they are active on defense, they get steals, they make you guard for awhile, so very much a Big Ten-like game,” Ahrens said. “That plays into our hands because we have been playing Big Ten teams all year.

“The biggest thing for us is we have to be the tougher team, the more competitive team when the ball tips Friday at 12:15. If we do that, we will be just fine.”

Can Ohio State find balance offensively?

Outside of E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham, Ohio State hasn’t found much success offensively.

Serving as both of Ohio State’s double-digit scorers, the junior forward and the freshman guard average nearly 23 of the Buckeyes’ 55 shot attempts per game.

Against Penn State in the Big Ten tournament, the same thing happened. Liddell and Branham combined for 26 of Ohio State’s 52 shots, scoring 41 of the team’s 68 points.

Heading into Friday’s matchup against the Ramblers, that’s something Holtmann knows can’t happen.

“I think we have to find a way to get more balance across the board,” he said. “We’ve got to look, as coaches, at ways we can do that with guys. I think we have become a bit too reliant on those two guys. It was tough for Malaki because they were really physical with him and it’s tough to ask a freshman to do.

“It’s too much to ask of those guys and expect it against the caliber of defense that we’re going to see on Friday.”

Facing the second-best defense it has faced this season according to KenPom, Ohio State will have to find some life offensively with players other than Branham or Liddell, possibly with the return of redshirt senior forward Kyle Young, who is a game-time decision with a concussion, sophomore forward Zed Key, who’s a game-time decision with an ankle injury, or Jamari Wheeler, who is shooting a career-high 46.8% from the field with 7.4 points per game.

Injured forwards remain key for Ohio State

Loyola Chicago doesn’t have a Zach Edey or Hunter Dickinson to contend with. Actually, the Ramblers’ leading rebounder is Williamson: a 6-foot-4 guard. Tom Welch — the Ramblers’ tallest player who has actually played this season at 6-foot-8 — is averaging 8.6 minutes per game with 1.7 rebounds per contest.

But with Loyola Chicago, size really doesn’t matter all that much.

With one of the best field-goal percentages in the country, opponents average 30.9 rebounds per game, while the Ramblers still hold a plus-3.1 rebound advantage.

However, with Young and Key, it’s not about what each can do specifically against Loyola Chicago in the first round in the NCAA Tournament. It’s the boost they both can provide the Buckeyes overall.

In the open practice leading up to Friday’s game, both Key (ankle) and Young (concussion) were practicing, but limited. Each of the forwards’ statuses are unknown heading into Friday afternoon’s game.

If Ohio State needs one player Friday afternoon, it’s Young.

Against a smaller team, the redshirt senior forward is known more for his versatility and his ability to switch onto different players regardless of position, along with his boost of athleticism and physicality in and around the paint, a tenacity Ohio State desperately misses when he’s not there.

With Key back, that would give Ohio State the advantage on the glass, giving the sophomore forward a chance to team up with 6-foot-11 center Joey Brunk, who’s shooting 64% from the field in his last three games, averaging 6.3 rebounds and 12 points per game without Key and Young available.