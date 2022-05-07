Ohio State navigates through 'gray' of NIL on recruiting trail

In his short time on Ohio State’s coaching staff, Justin Frye has already put in work on the recruiting trail.

The Buckeyes’ new associate head coach for the offense and offensive line coach has secured commitments from two in-state linemen — Luke Montgomery and Austin Siereveld — and has turned his focus outward to national targets, along with looking at options to join the 2024 and 2025 classes.

In other words, Frye’s nowhere close to being done recruiting.

“It never stops,” he said. “Recruiting is like brushing your teeth: you got to get up and do it every day.”

That’s why this stretch of recruiting has been so different for the Ohio State coaching staff.

With the emergence of NIL allowing college athletes to earn financial compensation through their name, image and likeness through promotional and marketing means, recruiters inside the program are seeing a space without much regulation or clear-cut rules, something head coach Ryan Day continues to search for.

“I think we all do much better when it’s black and white. And it’s gray,” he said. “I think the easy thing to do is throw up your hands and complain, but we’re going to adapt and figure out a way to make it work for Ohio State.”

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith called NIL the “Wild, Wild West” in January, saying that the program is still trying to find that competitive advantage while also protecting the athletes, allowing them to benefit in the right way.

Day’s already seen on the recruiting trail that addressing NIL and the benefits athletes are receiving is tricky and risky without rules being enforced.

It’s not something Tony Alford has concrete answers to, trying instead to work around the parameters put in place while on the recruiting trail despite no concrete answers on how to address NIL and what compensation players could be enticed by elsewhere, including boosters and booster-led collectives.

“I know I’m not going backdoor,” the Ohio State running backs coach said. “That’s not how we do our business. It goes back to, again, relationships. It goes back to, again, the belief system and development of young men and players.”