Ohio State navigates return-to-play protocols after positive COVID-19 cases

Chris Holtmann was hopeful that Ohio State’s game against New Orleans Dec. 28 would happen, giving his team an opportunity to shake the rust off prior to the return of Big Ten play Sunday.

It turned out to be wishful thinking. The head coach just didn’t have the numbers.

“We practiced with five guys yesterday, only four of which are eligible to play. It’s limited what you can do,” Holtmann said on his radio show Monday. “Guys are slowly returning from the COVID, return-to-play protocols that are in place by the university, by the CDC. We were hopeful we could play on the 28th. It’s just that was a little too optimistic on my part to think we would be able to come back and get these guys back.”

But it’s not just about ending the timer on a 10-day quarantine period. It’s just not that simple.

Holtmann said the process of a player who tested positive for COVID-19 — even if asymptomatic — is at most 17 days: combining the 10-day quarantine period with a seven-day return-to-play program after undergoing myocarditis testing.

The head coach said players are not permitted to do anything during the 10-day quarantine period to not elevate the players’ heart rate past a certain point. After the 10 days are complete, they go through myocarditis testing before players ramp up activity for the next five-to-seven days before they are a full do.

Holtmann said this gradual return for his players is specific to Ohio State, but is in concert with Big Ten policy.

Heading into Ohio State’s scheduled game against New Orleans, Ohio State would have had one practice before a game.

“That’s where it was ‘I’m not sure this is the best decision right now,’” Holtmann said. “Let’s use this week to get prepared for two Big Ten games next week.”