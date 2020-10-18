BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State moves up to No. 5 in AP Top 25 Poll

Two top-five teams lost on Saturday, and Ohio State moved up a spot in the AP Top 25 Poll to improve its standing for the first time since reentering the poll on Sept. 27.

The Buckeyes had been locked at No. 6 for the past three weeks despite movement in the top five, but a loss by North Carolina helped Ohio State gain some traction in the final week leading up to the Big Ten season opener.

North Carolina jumped the Buckeyes to move from No. 8 to No. 5 in last week’s poll, but the Tar Heels dropped to the unranked Florida State Seminoles by a score of 31-28 on Saturday, which cost them nine spots in the poll.

No. 3 Georgia lost to No. 2 Alabama 41-24, making it 13 years since the Bulldogs have beaten Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, but they remained ahead of the Buckeyes at No. 4 in the poll.

Notre Dame, which was No. 4 entering the weekend, beat unranked Louisville by an unimpressive score of 12-7, but the Fighting Irish still moved up to No. 3 following the loss by Georgia.

The Buckeyes began the preseason poll ranked No. 2 before dropping out of the poll due to the Big Ten’s postponement of the season. Some AP voters are still not yet voting for teams in the Big Ten and Pac-12 that have yet to begin their season while other programs, like No. 1 Clemson, are already five games deep into its schedule.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota all moved up as well, with the Nittany Lions being the only other top 10 team in the Big Ten at No. 8.