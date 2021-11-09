Ohio State moves up to No. 4 in the latest CFP rankings

Ohio State recorded its second-straight nine-point win, beating Nebraska, 26-17, on the road Saturday. However with a loss by Michigan State, the Buckeyes are now in the top-four, coming in as the No. 4 team in the country in the second week of the College Football Playoff rankings, moving up from No. 5 in the country last week. Ohio State is one of six teams from the Big Ten in the top-25.

College Football Playoff rankings: Week 1

1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Oregon 4. Ohio State 5. Cincinnati 6. Michigan 7. Michigan State 8. Oklahoma 9. Notre Dame 10. Oklahoma State 11. Texas A&M 12. Wake Forest 13. Baylor 14. BYU 15. Ole Miss 16. NC State 17. Auburn 18. Wisconsin 19. Purdue 20. Iowa 21. Pittsburgh 22. San Diego State 23. UTSA 24. Utah 25 Arkansas

Here's what committee chair Gary Barta had to say about the rankings

Iowa Athletic Director and College Football Playoff committee chair Gary Barta said that the committee is "very impressed" with Ohio State's offense. He also said that the teams ranked No. 2 through No. 6 are in a "logjam" and that no separation was made between the teams at the top and no team did anything to leapfrog another team. To Barta and the rest of the committee, this specifically has to do with Ohio State and Oregon at No. 4 and No. 3, respectively, saying that neither of the two teams eparated themselves, leading both to move up and claim Michigan State's spot after its loss to Purdue. While Oregon's head-to-head win against Ohio State remains a key factor as to why the Ducks remain above Ohio State, Barta said that may not remain consistent as the rankings continue. "That doesn't mean the criteria will remain the same the rest of the year," Barta said.

Here's what it means for Ohio State