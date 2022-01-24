 Ohio State moves up to No. 16 in latest AP Poll
Junior forward E.J. Liddell and Ohio State will take on Minnesota and Purdue on the road this week.
Junior forward E.J. Liddell and Ohio State will take on Minnesota and Purdue on the road this week. (Scott Stuart)
Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
Ohio State postponed another game.

After a quick return to non-conference play Tuesday, blowing out IUPUI in historic fashion, the Buckeyes' home contest against Nebraska scheduled for Saturday was canceled due to COVID-19 problems in the Cornhuskers' program.

While this matchup is only postponed and no outright canceled, like the Buckeyes' games against Kentucky, Tennessee Martin and New Orleans, Ohio State still has to wait and see as it faces more adversity from its 2021-22 schedule.

After only one game against the Jaguars, Ohio State moved up three spots to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll.

The Buckeyes are one of five teams in the latest Top-25, including No. 6 Purdue, which the Buckeyes will face Sunday in West Lafayette, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 11 Wisconsin and No. 24 Illinois.

Ohio State is scheduled to face both Minnesota and the Boilermakers on the road this week.

Here's a look at the full poll.

AP Poll: Week 12 

1. Auburn (45)

2. Gonzaga (15)

3. Arizona

4. Baylor

5. Kansas

6. Purdue

7. UCLA

7. Houston

9. Duke

10. Michigan State

11. Wisconsin

12. Kentucky

13. Texas Tech

14. Villanova

15. USC

16. Ohio State

17. Providence

18. Tennessee

19. LSU

20. Connecticut

21. Xavier

22. Marquette

23. Iowa State

24. Illinois

25. Davidson

Others receiving votes

BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado State 57, Florida State 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Murray State 10, Indiana 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami (FL) 4, Saint Mary's 3, Boise State 3, Florida 3, Wyoming 2, Seton Hall 1, Iona 1


