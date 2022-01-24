Ohio State moves up to No. 16 in latest AP Poll
Ohio State postponed another game.
After a quick return to non-conference play Tuesday, blowing out IUPUI in historic fashion, the Buckeyes' home contest against Nebraska scheduled for Saturday was canceled due to COVID-19 problems in the Cornhuskers' program.
While this matchup is only postponed and no outright canceled, like the Buckeyes' games against Kentucky, Tennessee Martin and New Orleans, Ohio State still has to wait and see as it faces more adversity from its 2021-22 schedule.
After only one game against the Jaguars, Ohio State moved up three spots to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll.
The Buckeyes are one of five teams in the latest Top-25, including No. 6 Purdue, which the Buckeyes will face Sunday in West Lafayette, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 11 Wisconsin and No. 24 Illinois.
Ohio State is scheduled to face both Minnesota and the Boilermakers on the road this week.
Here's a look at the full poll.
AP Poll: Week 12
1. Auburn (45)
2. Gonzaga (15)
3. Arizona
4. Baylor
5. Kansas
6. Purdue
7. UCLA
7. Houston
9. Duke
10. Michigan State
11. Wisconsin
12. Kentucky
13. Texas Tech
14. Villanova
15. USC
16. Ohio State
17. Providence
18. Tennessee
19. LSU
20. Connecticut
21. Xavier
22. Marquette
23. Iowa State
24. Illinois
25. Davidson
Others receiving votes
BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado State 57, Florida State 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Murray State 10, Indiana 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami (FL) 4, Saint Mary's 3, Boise State 3, Florida 3, Wyoming 2, Seton Hall 1, Iona 1