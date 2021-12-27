Ohio State moves up to No. 13 in the latest AP Poll

Ohio State continues its rise in the AP Poll.

Despite not playing since Dec. 11, the Buckeyes moved up one spot, sitting at No. 13 in the latest AP Poll.

Ohio State is one of four teams from the Big Ten in the Top 25 including No. 3 Purdue, No. 10 Michigan State and No. 24 Wisconsin.

Ohio State just had its third-straight game canceled due to COVID-19: its final non-conference game against New Orleans set for Tuesday night.

Ohio State is scheduled to return to Big Ten play Sunday.

Here's what the latest poll looks like.