Ohio State moves up to No. 13 in the latest AP Poll
Ohio State continues its rise in the AP Poll.
Despite not playing since Dec. 11, the Buckeyes moved up one spot, sitting at No. 13 in the latest AP Poll.
Ohio State is one of four teams from the Big Ten in the Top 25 including No. 3 Purdue, No. 10 Michigan State and No. 24 Wisconsin.
Ohio State just had its third-straight game canceled due to COVID-19: its final non-conference game against New Orleans set for Tuesday night.
Ohio State is scheduled to return to Big Ten play Sunday.
Here's what the latest poll looks like.
AP Poll: Week 8
1. Baylor (61)
2. Duke
3. Purdue
4. Gonzaga
5. UCLA
6. Kansas
7. USC
8. Iowa State
9. Arizona
10. Michigan State
11. Auburn
12. Houston
13. Ohio State
14. Tennessee
15. Seton Hall
16. LSU
17. Texas
18. Kentucky
19. Alabama
20. Colorado State
21. Providence
22. Villanova
23. Xavier
24. Wisconsin
25. Texas Tech
Others receiving votes
Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, Connecticut 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Davidson 2, Iowa 2, Memphis 1, Creighton 1, Minnesota 1