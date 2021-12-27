 Ohio State moves up to No. 13 in the latest AP Poll
basketball

Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
@ColinGay17

Ohio State continues its rise in the AP Poll.

Despite not playing since Dec. 11, the Buckeyes moved up one spot, sitting at No. 13 in the latest AP Poll.

Ohio State is one of four teams from the Big Ten in the Top 25 including No. 3 Purdue, No. 10 Michigan State and No. 24 Wisconsin.

Ohio State just had its third-straight game canceled due to COVID-19: its final non-conference game against New Orleans set for Tuesday night.

Ohio State is scheduled to return to Big Ten play Sunday.

Here's what the latest poll looks like.

AP Poll: Week 8

1. Baylor (61)

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. Gonzaga

5. UCLA

6. Kansas

7. USC

8. Iowa State

9. Arizona

10. Michigan State

11. Auburn

12. Houston

13. Ohio State

14. Tennessee

15. Seton Hall

16. LSU

17. Texas

18. Kentucky

19. Alabama

20. Colorado State

21. Providence

22. Villanova

23. Xavier

24. Wisconsin

25. Texas Tech

Others receiving votes

Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, Connecticut 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Davidson 2, Iowa 2, Memphis 1, Creighton 1, Minnesota 1

