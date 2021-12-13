Ohio State moves to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll

Ohio State just keeps winning.

The Buckeyes earned a midweek non-conference win against Towson before shutting down then-No. 22 Wisconsin at home by 18 points to extend their win streak to four games.

With that, and with losses by Purdue, Villanova, Texas, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Houston, Connecticut and Florida, twice, above them, Ohio State continues to move up in the AP Top 25.

Heading into the sixth week of the 2021-22 season, Ohio State is No. 15 in the country, one of three teams represented in the Big Ten along with No. 3 Purdue and No. 12 Michigan State

No. 15 Ohio State will travel to Las Vegas Saturday to take on No. 21 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic .

Here's the full Top 25.