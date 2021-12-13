Ohio State moves to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll
Ohio State just keeps winning.
The Buckeyes earned a midweek non-conference win against Towson before shutting down then-No. 22 Wisconsin at home by 18 points to extend their win streak to four games.
With that, and with losses by Purdue, Villanova, Texas, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Houston, Connecticut and Florida, twice, above them, Ohio State continues to move up in the AP Top 25.
Heading into the sixth week of the 2021-22 season, Ohio State is No. 15 in the country, one of three teams represented in the Big Ten along with No. 3 Purdue and No. 12 Michigan State
No. 15 Ohio State will travel to Las Vegas Saturday to take on No. 21 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic .
Here's the full Top 25.
AP Top 25: Week 6
1. Baylor (61)
2. Duke
3. Purdue
4. UCLA
5. Gonzaga
6. Alabama
7. Kansas
8. Arizona
9. Villanova
10. USC
11. Iowa State
12. Michigan State
13. Auburn
14. Houston
15. Ohio State
16. Seton Hall
17. Texas
18. Tennessee
19. LSU
20. Connecticut
21. Kentucky
22. Xavier
23. Colorado State
24. Arkansas
25. Texas Tech
Others receiving votes
Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1