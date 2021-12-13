 ScarletAndGrayReport - Ohio State moves to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-13 11:05:40 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Ohio State moves to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll

Sophomore forward Zed Key and Ohio State moved up to No. X in the latest AP Poll. (Scott Stuart)
Sophomore forward Zed Key and Ohio State moved up to No. X in the latest AP Poll. (Scott Stuart)
Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
@ColinGay17
Ohio State just keeps winning.

The Buckeyes earned a midweek non-conference win against Towson before shutting down then-No. 22 Wisconsin at home by 18 points to extend their win streak to four games.

With that, and with losses by Purdue, Villanova, Texas, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Houston, Connecticut and Florida, twice, above them, Ohio State continues to move up in the AP Top 25.

Heading into the sixth week of the 2021-22 season, Ohio State is No. 15 in the country, one of three teams represented in the Big Ten along with No. 3 Purdue and No. 12 Michigan State

No. 15 Ohio State will travel to Las Vegas Saturday to take on No. 21 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic .

Here's the full Top 25.

AP Top 25: Week 6

1. Baylor (61)

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. UCLA

5. Gonzaga

6. Alabama

7. Kansas

8. Arizona

9. Villanova

10. USC

11. Iowa State

12. Michigan State

13. Auburn

14. Houston

15. Ohio State

16. Seton Hall

17. Texas

18. Tennessee

19. LSU

20. Connecticut

21. Kentucky

22. Xavier

23. Colorado State

24. Arkansas

25. Texas Tech

Others receiving votes

Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1

{{ article.author_name }}