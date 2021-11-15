Ohio State moves down to No. 19 in latest AP poll

Despite winning both of its first two games, Ohio State moved down in the latest AP Poll.

The Buckeyes moved from No. 17 to No. 19 in the latest poll, earning a one-point win against Akron in the season opener and a 10-point victory against Niagara Friday.

Ohio State is one of five teams in the Top-25 including No. 4 Michigan, No. 6 Purdue, No. 10 Illinois and No. 20 Maryland.

Here's the full Top 25:

1. Gonzaga (55)

2. UCLA (6)

3. Kansas

4. Michigan

5. Villanova

6. Purdue

7. Duke

8. Texas

9. Baylor

10. Illinois

11. Memphis

12. Oregon

13. Kentucky

14. Alabama

15. Houston

16. Arkansas

17. Tennessee

18. North Carolina

19. Ohio State

20. Maryland

21. Auburn

22. St. Bonaventure

23. Connecticut

24. Florida

25. USC

Others receiving votes

Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan St. 18, Arizona 15, Florida St. 15, Colorado St. 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi St. 6, St. John's 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

Ohio State will take on Bowling Green in the first game of the Fort Myers Tip Off at home 6:30 p.m. Monday.