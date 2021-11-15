Ohio State moves down to No. 19 in latest AP poll
Despite winning both of its first two games, Ohio State moved down in the latest AP Poll.
The Buckeyes moved from No. 17 to No. 19 in the latest poll, earning a one-point win against Akron in the season opener and a 10-point victory against Niagara Friday.
Ohio State is one of five teams in the Top-25 including No. 4 Michigan, No. 6 Purdue, No. 10 Illinois and No. 20 Maryland.
Here's the full Top 25:
1. Gonzaga (55)
2. UCLA (6)
3. Kansas
4. Michigan
5. Villanova
6. Purdue
7. Duke
8. Texas
9. Baylor
10. Illinois
11. Memphis
12. Oregon
13. Kentucky
14. Alabama
15. Houston
16. Arkansas
17. Tennessee
18. North Carolina
19. Ohio State
20. Maryland
21. Auburn
22. St. Bonaventure
23. Connecticut
24. Florida
25. USC
Others receiving votes
Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan St. 18, Arizona 15, Florida St. 15, Colorado St. 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi St. 6, St. John's 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.
Ohio State will take on Bowling Green in the first game of the Fort Myers Tip Off at home 6:30 p.m. Monday.