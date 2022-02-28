Ohio State moves down one spot in latest AP poll
The last week brought Ohio State the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.
After ending their three-game home stretch with an 11-point overtime win against Indiana, the Buckeyes traveled to Champaign and made a statement, beating then-No.15 Illinois on the road to stay in the hunt for a share of the Big Ten title.
But Sunday, that momentum was eradicated, never holding a lead on the road against Maryland and losing by 15 for their sixth loss in Big Ten play.
With the up's and downs of the past week, Ohio State moved down one spot to No. 23 in the latest edition of the AP Poll.
The Buckeyes are one of five teams in the latest Top-25, along with No. 8 Purdue, No. 10 Wisconsin, No. 20 Illinois and No. 24 Iowa
Ohio State will finish up its season this week with three games in six days against Nebraska, Michigan State and Michigan.
Here's a look at the latest Top-25.
AP Poll: Week 17
1. Gonzaga (46)
2. Arizona
3. Baylor
4. Duke
5. Auburn
6. Kansas
7. Kentucky
8. Purdue
9. Providence
10. Wisconsin
11. Villanova
12. Texas Tech
13. Tennessee
14. Arkansas
15. Houston
16. USC
17. UCLA
18. Connecticut
19. Saint Mary's
20. Illinois
21. Texas
22. Murray State
23. Ohio State
24. Iowa
25. Alabama
Others receiving votes
Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State 6, San Diego State 5, Marquette 4, Iowa State 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1