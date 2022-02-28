 ScarletAndGrayReport - Ohio State moves down one spot in latest AP poll
Ohio State moves down one spot in latest AP poll

Colin Gay
Managing Editor
The last week brought Ohio State the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

After ending their three-game home stretch with an 11-point overtime win against Indiana, the Buckeyes traveled to Champaign and made a statement, beating then-No.15 Illinois on the road to stay in the hunt for a share of the Big Ten title.

But Sunday, that momentum was eradicated, never holding a lead on the road against Maryland and losing by 15 for their sixth loss in Big Ten play.

With the up's and downs of the past week, Ohio State moved down one spot to No. 23 in the latest edition of the AP Poll.

The Buckeyes are one of five teams in the latest Top-25, along with No. 8 Purdue, No. 10 Wisconsin, No. 20 Illinois and No. 24 Iowa

Ohio State will finish up its season this week with three games in six days against Nebraska, Michigan State and Michigan.

Here's a look at the latest Top-25.

AP Poll: Week 17 

1. Gonzaga (46)

2. Arizona

3. Baylor

4. Duke

5. Auburn

6. Kansas

7. Kentucky

8. Purdue

9. Providence

10. Wisconsin

11. Villanova

12. Texas Tech

13. Tennessee

14. Arkansas

15. Houston

16. USC

17. UCLA

18. Connecticut

19. Saint Mary's

20. Illinois

21. Texas

22. Murray State

23. Ohio State

24. Iowa

25. Alabama

Others receiving votes

Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State 6, San Diego State 5, Marquette 4, Iowa State 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1

