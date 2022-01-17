 Ohio State moves down in latest AP Poll



Sophomore forward Zed Key and Ohio State moved up to No. X in the latest AP Poll. (Scott Stuart)
Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
Ohio State can't be beaten at home.

During the 2021-22 season, the Buckeyes have not lost a game at Value City Arena, winning each of their eight home games this season. According to KenPom, Ohio State is not projected to lose a home game for the rest of the season.

But the Buckeyes still struggled on the road last week, losing by double-digits to Wisconsin, their second Big Ten road loss in three games.

With that, Ohio State moved down three spots to No. 19 in the latest AP Poll, one of five Big Ten teams in the latest rankings including No. 4 Purdue, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 14 Michigan State and No. 17 Illinois

Ohio State has two home matchups this week with IUPUI Tuesday and Nebraska Saturday.

Here's what the full AP Poll looks like.

AP Poll: Week 11 

1. Gonzaga (25)

2. Auburn (36)

3. Arizona

4. Purdue

5. Baylor

6. Duke

7. Kansas

8. Wisconsin

9. UCLA

10. Houston

11. Villanova

12. Kentucky

13. LSU

14. Michigan State

15. Iowa State

16. USC

17. Illinois

18. Texas Tech

19. Ohio State

20. Xavier

21. Providence

22. Loyola Chicago

23. Texas

24. Tennessee

25. Connecticut

Others receiving votes

Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami (FL) 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana 2, North Carolina 2

