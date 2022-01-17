Ohio State moves down in latest AP Poll
Ohio State can't be beaten at home.
During the 2021-22 season, the Buckeyes have not lost a game at Value City Arena, winning each of their eight home games this season. According to KenPom, Ohio State is not projected to lose a home game for the rest of the season.
But the Buckeyes still struggled on the road last week, losing by double-digits to Wisconsin, their second Big Ten road loss in three games.
With that, Ohio State moved down three spots to No. 19 in the latest AP Poll, one of five Big Ten teams in the latest rankings including No. 4 Purdue, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 14 Michigan State and No. 17 Illinois
Ohio State has two home matchups this week with IUPUI Tuesday and Nebraska Saturday.
Here's what the full AP Poll looks like.
AP Poll: Week 11
1. Gonzaga (25)
2. Auburn (36)
3. Arizona
4. Purdue
5. Baylor
6. Duke
7. Kansas
8. Wisconsin
9. UCLA
10. Houston
11. Villanova
12. Kentucky
13. LSU
14. Michigan State
15. Iowa State
16. USC
17. Illinois
18. Texas Tech
19. Ohio State
20. Xavier
21. Providence
22. Loyola Chicago
23. Texas
24. Tennessee
25. Connecticut
Others receiving votes
Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami (FL) 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana 2, North Carolina 2