Ohio State moves down in latest AP Poll

Ohio State can't be beaten at home.

During the 2021-22 season, the Buckeyes have not lost a game at Value City Arena, winning each of their eight home games this season. According to KenPom, Ohio State is not projected to lose a home game for the rest of the season.

But the Buckeyes still struggled on the road last week, losing by double-digits to Wisconsin, their second Big Ten road loss in three games.

With that, Ohio State moved down three spots to No. 19 in the latest AP Poll, one of five Big Ten teams in the latest rankings including No. 4 Purdue, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 14 Michigan State and No. 17 Illinois

Ohio State has two home matchups this week with IUPUI Tuesday and Nebraska Saturday.

Here's what the full AP Poll looks like.