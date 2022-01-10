 Ohio State moves down in latest AP Poll
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-10 11:06:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Redshirt senior forward Kyle Young and Ohio State earned the home win against Northwestern Sunday.
Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
Ohio State was able to get back on track Sunday night.

After its worst loss of the season on the road against Indiana, scoring only 51 points for the first time since the 2019-20 season, the Buckeyes stormed back, beating Northwestern, 95-87, without either head coach Chris Holtmann or assistant coach Ryan Pedon.

However, based on Ohio State's first loss in Big Ten play and its third loss of the 2021-22 season, the Buckeyes moved back in the latest AP Poll.

Ohio State moved down to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll, one of five teams in the Top 25 from the Big Ten including No. 7 Purdue, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 13 Wisconsin and No. 25 Illinois

The Buckeyes are set to face Wisconsin on the road Thursday night and Penn State at home Sunday afternoon.

Here's a look at the full poll heading into Week 10 of the regular season.

AP Poll: Week 10

1. Baylor (61)

2. Gonzaga

3. UCLA

4. Auburn

5. USC

6. Arizona

7. Purdue

8. Duke

9. Kansas

10. Michigan State

11. Houston

12. LSU

13. Wisconsin

14. Villanova

15. Iowa State

16. Ohio State

17. Xavier

18. Kentucky

19. Texas Tech

20. Seton Hall

21. Texas

22. Tennessee

23. Providence

24. Alabama

25. Illinois

Others receiving votes

Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami (FL) 65, West Virginia 20, Connecticut 17, Indiana 12, Colorado State 10, San Diego State 9, Davidson 5, BYU 2, Iowa 2, San Francisco 2

