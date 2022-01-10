Ohio State moves down in latest AP Poll
Ohio State was able to get back on track Sunday night.
After its worst loss of the season on the road against Indiana, scoring only 51 points for the first time since the 2019-20 season, the Buckeyes stormed back, beating Northwestern, 95-87, without either head coach Chris Holtmann or assistant coach Ryan Pedon.
However, based on Ohio State's first loss in Big Ten play and its third loss of the 2021-22 season, the Buckeyes moved back in the latest AP Poll.
Ohio State moved down to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll, one of five teams in the Top 25 from the Big Ten including No. 7 Purdue, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 13 Wisconsin and No. 25 Illinois
The Buckeyes are set to face Wisconsin on the road Thursday night and Penn State at home Sunday afternoon.
Here's a look at the full poll heading into Week 10 of the regular season.
AP Poll: Week 10
1. Baylor (61)
2. Gonzaga
3. UCLA
4. Auburn
5. USC
6. Arizona
7. Purdue
8. Duke
9. Kansas
10. Michigan State
11. Houston
12. LSU
13. Wisconsin
14. Villanova
15. Iowa State
16. Ohio State
17. Xavier
18. Kentucky
19. Texas Tech
20. Seton Hall
21. Texas
22. Tennessee
23. Providence
24. Alabama
25. Illinois
Others receiving votes
Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami (FL) 65, West Virginia 20, Connecticut 17, Indiana 12, Colorado State 10, San Diego State 9, Davidson 5, BYU 2, Iowa 2, San Francisco 2