CLEVELAND, Ohio - When Ohio State coach Tom Ryan talked about his team for 2017-18 being one of the best lineups he had ever seen, fans anxiously waited for the NCAA tournament to see how accurate his statement was.

The Buckeyes showed flashes of a team stocked of talent at every weight, but ultimately were bested by Penn State, finishing second as a group. There were high's and low's, but at the end, the stacked Ohio State unit could not get it done.

The Buckeyes did score the most points ever for the university, totaling nearly 30 points more than the 2015 team that won the team title did.

All told, Ohio State left Cleveland with a national championship for Kyle Snyder, a second place finish for Myles Martin, a third place finishes for Nathan Tomasello and Joey McKenna, fourth place finishes for Luke Pletcher and Kollin Moore, a fifth place finish for Bo Jordan and a sixth place finish for Micah Jordan. While the team score did not go their way in the end, the Buckeyes picked up plenty of hardware to bring back to Columbus.

Snyder's win gave him his third national title, the first time a heavyweight had done so since 1989 and gave him an advantage in the rubber match against Adam Coon of Michigan. Ryan, even with the team title already going to Penn State, jumped for joy along the team bench and hugged Snyder's mom after his win.

After leaping out to a 7.5 point team lead over Penn State on Day 1, powered by a 19-1 overall record through the two first sessions, the Nittany Lions crept ahead of the Buckeyes on the second day, taking advantage of an overall rough showing in Sessions III and IV for Ohio State.

Hurt by four losses in six semi-finals matches, Ohio State fell behind on Friday. Although the final two sessions of the tournament saw the lead change hands once again, it was not meant to be for the Buckeyes, who could not overcome the shear volume of wrestlers Penn State had in the finals.

The Nittany Lions eventually stole the show, stretching out to a 141.5-133.5 victory in the team score. The final nail in the coffin proved to be the 184-pound championship, when Martin attempted to pull off a takedown and back points, but was caught by Bo Nickal of Penn State and pinned, giving the Nittany Lions another team national time.

But there were still positive attitudes for many of the Ohio State wrestlers, even with a high number of losses and no national championship.

Bo Jordan, for instance, finally healthy enough to compete at a high level and in his last season, found the positives in his failures at the tournament.

"The last 365 days have been awesome,” Jordan said. “I’ve lost a lot of matches, but I’ve felt good. I’ve been able to make adjustments. Usually coming into this tournament I haven’t been tested, I’ve barely wrestled one top-10 guy. Now, I’ve wrestled Zahid (Valencia) twice, Mark (Hall) once, (Myles) Amine twice. I’ve wrestled a lot of the toughest guys in the top-10, top five. But yeah, I just didn’t get it done in the seven minutes.”

Ohio State earned a school record eight spots in the semi-finals and set a record for most team points scored by the university. It was clear Ryan was onto something when he said his team was the best he had ever seen, coming into the season.

Of the 10 wrestlers who appeared for the Buckeyes in the NCAA tournament, Ohio State will see the loss of Bo Jordan, Tomasello and Snyder, who will all graduate and turn in their Buckeye singlets.

Tomasello lost in heartbreaking fashion, pinned by the eventual champion Spencer Lee of Iowa, forcing him into the third-place match. Even with a beat-up face, his final chance at a national title gone and his body tired, the Ohio native still reflected on his 2018 tournament demeanor.

Ryan has always spoken highly of Tomasello, giving him all kinds of positive nicknames to reflect his fondness. One of those nicknames has stuck with him and he said he tried to emulate that moniker throughout his career.

"Someone that battles and goes through adversity, but always brings everything he has and attacks and goes out there as a warrior,” Tomasello said.

A battle until the end, Ohio State fans still have plenty of great moments to reflect on. From another national championship victory for Snyder to the growth of wrestlers like McKenna and Pletcher, the Buckeyes from this season will be remembered for years to come.

When's the next time Ohio State will have a lineup that includes four-time All-Americans and the youngest Olympic gold medalist in U.S. history?

It was a disappointing loss that will no doubt sting for months to come, but one last go round for a collection of wrestling's finest was a treat in itself.