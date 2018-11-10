EAST LANSING, Mich.-- Fumbled snaps, cold weather, stingy defense and physical play.

Sounds par for the course in a game between the Buckeyes and Spartans.

No. 10 Ohio State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) out-scrapped and caught enough breaks against No. 18 Michigan State (6-4, 4-3) for a 26-6 road win through a cold November after noon.

It says something when a punter is the best player on the field. Redshirt freshman Drue Chrisman began with a four-yard shank but finished averaging 37.8 yards per punt, with six downed inside the 20.

The slopfest started early. Both teams used a timeout on their first offensive drive, Michigan State fumbled twice without getting touched and redshirt junior running back Mike Weber slipped a time or two. Through four drives the offenses combined for 29 yards. The game was scoreless after a quarter.

Sophomore Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin trotted out for a 51-yarder to start the second quarter and sailed it right, Ohio State responded with a three-and-out.

Two drives later Ohio State finally put a decent series together. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins found freshman receiver Chris Olave for a pair of 17+-yard gains and the Buckeyes drove to the opposing 17-yard-line.

Redshirt senior offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon drew a hands-to-the-face penalty, sophomore kicker Blake Haubeil missed a 44-yard field goal.

Not to be deterred, the silver bullets forced a three-and-out the next drive.

Finally, the Buckeyes broke the scoreless tie. Senior receiver Parris Campbell took a touch pass one yard into the endzone to cap an 11-play, 55-yard drive with a touchdown. Haskins completed two more throws beyond 10 yards on the series.

With redshirt junior Brian Lewerke starting 8-16 through the air, the Spartans brought in redshirt freshman Rocky Lombardi at quarterback. He went 3/6 with 49 yards his first drive and set up Coghlin for a 43-yarder before the half. This time he snuck it through the left upright to set the halftime score at 7-3.

Starting the third quarter Ohio State looked like it might take control of the game. An 18-yard run by Weber set-up the Buckeyes inside the Spartan 40-yard-line. The drive stalled out.

A great punt by Chrisman pinned Michigan State inside the five-yard-line, and it went three-and-out. Ohio State got the ball back and drove inside the 40 again.

The drive stalled. Chrisman punted inside the five.

Momentum gone, Lombardi busted a 47-yard run to swing it to the Spartans. Coach Mark Dantonio dialed up a double pass, completed for a touchdown to senior tight end Matt Sokol, but the play was called back for an ineligible receiver downfield. A field goal was forced to set the score at 7-6 at the 5:35 mark of quarter three.

Haskins hit redshirt senior Terry McLaurin for 21 yards the next drive, and the Buckeyes got inside the 40-yard-line. The drive stalled after a false start on fourth-and-one. Chrisman punted inside the five.

After a three-and-out, Michigan State snapped it through the endzone for an intentional safety. 9-6 Ohio State at the third quarter's 42-second mark.

The next drive finished with another Chrisman punt inside the five, and mistakes started haunting the Spartans.

Another fumbled snap, and this time it didn't bounce the way of the Spartans. Redshirt junior defensive tackle Dre'mont Jones came up with the ball and extended the lead to 16-6.

Michigan State's next play from scrimmage was a fumbled pitch on speed option, recovered by junior defensive end Jonathon Cooper to set up a field goal.

Down 19-6 with under six minutes to play, Lewerke was back in the game and leading his team down the field. After picking up a pair of first downs he was hit on a throw by Jones and the pass was intercepted by redshirt freshman nickelback Shaun Wade, all but sealing the game.

Ohio State capped it off by showing its persistence on the ground. It averaged less than a yard per carry in the first half, but Weber ran the ball six times the final drive and punched it in with less than a minute to play. 26-6, game set and match.

With the tough win Ohio State's Big Ten title and playoff hopes remain alive. And finally, the defense put together a consistent, great performance.

