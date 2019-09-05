News More News
Ohio State men's basketball schedule unveiled with times/TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio - While the college football season is not even into its second full week the Big Ten released Ohio State's men's basketball schedule on Thursday afternoon. While not every game has been filled in, the vast majority of the schedule is set with both time and television broadcast. The Buckeyes will open the year on the 30th of October with an exhibition game against Cedarville before opening the season for real on November 6th, against Cincinnati, the same Bearcats that the football team is taking on this weekend at Ohio Stadium.

Fortunately for Ohio State fans, only two games are relegated to the subscription service of BTN-Plus with most of the regular season games falling either on BTN, FS1 or one of the ESPN channels with several big games making the main broadcast networks of either FOX or CBS including Ohio State's season finale in East Lansing (Mich.) against the Spartans of Michigan State.

Ohio State Buckeyes Men's Basketball Schedule
Date Opponent Time TV

10/30/19

Cedarville (Exh.)

7pm

BTN+

11/6/19

Cincinnati

830pm

FS1

11/10/19

UMass-Lowell

4pm

ESPNU

11/13/19

Villanova

7pm

FS1

11/18/19

Stetson

830pm

BTN

11/22/19

IPFW

7pm

BTN+

11/25/19

Kent State (St. John Arena)

630pm

BTN

11/29/19

Morgan State

9pm

BTN

12/4/19

at North Carolina

TBD

TBD

12/7/19

Penn State

TBD

BTN

12/15/19

at Minnesota

630pm

BTN

12/17/19

SE Missouri State

7pm

BTN

12/21/19

vs. Kentucky (Las Vegas, NV)

515pm

CBS

12/29/19

vs. WVU (Cleveland)

12pm

FS1

1/3/20

Wisconsin

7pm

FS1

1/7/20

at Maryland

7pm

ESPN/

ESPN2

1/11/20

at Indiana

12pm

FOX

1/14/20

Nebraska

630pm

FS1

1/18/20

at Penn State

12pm

ESPN/

ESPN2

1/23/20

Minnesota

630pm

FS1

1/26/20

at Northwestern

630pm

BTN

2/1/20

Wisconsin

7pm

ESPN/

ESPN2

2/4/20

at Michigan

7pm

ESPN/

ESPN2

2/9/20

at Wisconsin

1pm

CBS

2/12/20

Rutgers

7pm

BTN

2/15/20

Purdue

12pm

FOX

2/20/20

at Iowa

7pm

ESPN/

ESPN2

2/23/20

Maryland

4pm

CBS

2/27/20

at Nebraska

9pm

ESPN/

ESPN2

3/1/20

Michigan

4pm

CBS

3/5/20

Illinois

7pm

ESPN/

ESPN2

3/8/20

at Michigan State

4:30pm

CBS
