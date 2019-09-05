COLUMBUS, Ohio - While the college football season is not even into its second full week the Big Ten released Ohio State's men's basketball schedule on Thursday afternoon. While not every game has been filled in, the vast majority of the schedule is set with both time and television broadcast. The Buckeyes will open the year on the 30th of October with an exhibition game against Cedarville before opening the season for real on November 6th, against Cincinnati, the same Bearcats that the football team is taking on this weekend at Ohio Stadium.

Fortunately for Ohio State fans, only two games are relegated to the subscription service of BTN-Plus with most of the regular season games falling either on BTN, FS1 or one of the ESPN channels with several big games making the main broadcast networks of either FOX or CBS including Ohio State's season finale in East Lansing (Mich.) against the Spartans of Michigan State.