COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Nearly all discussion surrounding Ohio State’s tight end position this offseason has centered around the return of senior Jeremy Ruckert, and how he might factor more into the offense in 2021.

Flying under the radar is the fact that the Buckeyes lost an NFL talent at the position in Luke Farrell, who logged 378 snaps last season, and Ruckert alone may not suffice in filling that void.

Ryan Day is not at a loss for options to pair alongside Ruckert, a preseason entry on the Mackey Award Watch List, but the Ohio State head coach made it clear Wednesday that one candidate has caught his eye.