Ohio State makes Top 5 for 2023 DT: 'I just love the energy'
2023 defensive tackle Keith "KJ" Sampson Jr. out of New Bern, North Carolina has cut down his list from 20+ offers to a Top-5. Ohio State joined Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina ...
