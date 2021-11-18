Ohio State lowers prices for 2022 football season

Ohio State fans will be able to purchase season tickets for the 2022 football season for as low as $559, a price reduction of more than $150 per season ticket the athletic department announced Thursday.

“We are looking for more opportunities for our fans to experience Ohio State games, and lowering ticket prices is a way to accomplish that,” Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation Director of Athletics Gene Smith said in a statement. “We’re grateful for our fans who came back to Ohio Stadium this year to support the Buckeyes. We have an outstanding home schedule next year and we want to help as many fans as possible experience Ohio Stadium and the energy and traditions associated with Ohio State football.”

A new Per-Seat Contribution model for 2022 replaces the current annual giving model that supports $29 million in student-athlete grant-in-aid costs.

In the new pricing model, a majority of the seats — just over 52% — will have an annual per-seat contribution of $250 or less, nearly one-third of current season-ticket holders will pay less for their same seats and more than 14,000 season-ticket locations will be available without an annual PSC beyond the cost of the tickets themselves.

The PSC will rank from $0 to $1,500 between the six pricing zones at Ohio Stadium. Student tickets will not require an annual contribution and will remain at $34 per game.

Ohio State is set to host Notre Dame, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan in 2022, along with Arkansas State, Toledo, Rutgers and Indiana.

More information about buying tickets for the 2022 season can be found here.