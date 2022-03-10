Ohio State loses first-half juice, falls short to Penn State

INDIANAPOLIS — Seth Lundy’s shot was nowhere to be found.

It wasn’t that Ohio State’s defense was anything special against the 6-foot-6 forward, allowing Penn State to shoot over 60 percent in the second half, shutting down the Nittany Lions in the first half.

Penn State remained within striking distance, though. And when Lundy found his shot, it changed momentum for good.

The Nittany Lions forward hit a layup — his first make after seven-straight misses — cutting their deficit to 3 before Myles Dread made it a whole new ballgame, hitting a 3 to tie the game with 6:35 left.

And when Penn State needed a make, taking them over the top, the Buckeyes couldn’t stop the ice-cold Lundy, hitting a 3, giving Penn State a lead it wouldn’t surrender, a win that was secured off an offensive rebound by forward John Harrar and a layup.

In its opening performance of the Big Ten tournament, Ohio State fell short, losing a 13-point lead it held midway through the first half and falling to Penn State, 71-68, in Indianapolis Thursday night.

Ohio State held a 13-point lead with 9:27 left in the first half.

Head to The Horseshoe Lounge for thoughts from Ohio State's second-round loss to the Nittany Lions.