Ohio State loses control of game to Michigan's rushing attack
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan controlled the game against Ohio State.
It wasn’t like Ohio State head coach Ryan Day didn’t know what was coming either: the Wolverines were going to run it until the Buckeyes stopped in. The plan was as easy as that.
“They stayed on schedule the whole time, and that was the recipe I’m sure they had to win the game,” Day said. “We weren’t able to stop that, and that’s very, very disappointing, especially when you know they are going to do it. You have to take a hard look and figure out why that was.”
That hard look is going to be an ugly one for Ohio State’s rush defense.
Michigan recorded 297 rushing yards — the most Ohio State has allowed this season — and six touchdowns on 41 carries, averaging 7.2 yards per carry.
It started with senior Hassan Haskins, who on his senior day recorded a career-high 169 yards and five touchdowns. While Haskins didn’t break free for many explosive shots downfield, recording six carries of 10 yards or more, the senior proved to be consistent, averaging six yards per carry with only two rushes for no gain and none for loss.
Blake Corum backed up Haskins with an explosive return to Michigan Stadium. In his first action since Nov. 6, the sophomore broke free for a 55-yard rush in the first drive of the third quarter, setting up a 13-yard score by Haskins.
Forty-one of Michigan’s 61 offensive plays Saturday afternoon were run plays, recording 190 passing yards on 14 total completions between quarterbacks Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy.
To linebacker Cody Simon, it wasn’t that Michigan brought matchup issues it could exploit. It was just all about Ohio State’s lack of execution, one that wasn’t up to the standard set from last week’s performance against Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III.
“We just didn’t execute like we were supposed to,” he said. “We obviously put in all the work to try and stop their offense, but it obviously didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to.
“We just have to get back in the lab and keep going.”
Bryson Shaw was embarrassed.
He felt Ohio State’s game plan was solid coming out of halftime was solid, going back to square one after allowing 109 yards on 21 carries in the first 30 minutes.
Instead, the Wolverines answered with 188 rushing yards on 20 carries in the final 20 minutes, averaging over nine yards per carry.
“I feel like the corrections were made,” Shaw said. “It’s not like we got down on ourselves or fighting and arguing with each other. Just didn’t get it done. Just didn’t execute.”
To Shaw, that’s the basic plan for any defense on the road in Big Ten play: Stop the run. Get the opposing offense off schedule.
Even though it was something Ohio State knew was coming, it was something it couldn’t stop, accounting for all of their six scores.
And it was something Ohio State couldn’t answer with, recording 64 yards on 30 carries: the lowest total since the Buckeyes’ matchup with Michigan State in 2011.
To Day, running the ball and stopping the run gives his team the best chance to win, allowing the Buckeyes to control the game and play at the pace he wants to.
That’s now what happened against Michigan.
“When that happens, when they are controlling the game — they are controlling the ball and we’re not getting stops on defense — all those things add up,” Day said, “We certainly didn’t play our best offensive football. But when you feel they are controlling the game on the other side of the ball, it gets frustrating and it kind of got sideways at the end.”