Ohio State loses control of game to Michigan's rushing attack

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan controlled the game against Ohio State.

It wasn’t like Ohio State head coach Ryan Day didn’t know what was coming either: the Wolverines were going to run it until the Buckeyes stopped in. The plan was as easy as that.

“They stayed on schedule the whole time, and that was the recipe I’m sure they had to win the game,” Day said. “We weren’t able to stop that, and that’s very, very disappointing, especially when you know they are going to do it. You have to take a hard look and figure out why that was.”

That hard look is going to be an ugly one for Ohio State’s rush defense.

Michigan recorded 297 rushing yards — the most Ohio State has allowed this season — and six touchdowns on 41 carries, averaging 7.2 yards per carry.

It started with senior Hassan Haskins, who on his senior day recorded a career-high 169 yards and five touchdowns. While Haskins didn’t break free for many explosive shots downfield, recording six carries of 10 yards or more, the senior proved to be consistent, averaging six yards per carry with only two rushes for no gain and none for loss.

Blake Corum backed up Haskins with an explosive return to Michigan Stadium. In his first action since Nov. 6, the sophomore broke free for a 55-yard rush in the first drive of the third quarter, setting up a 13-yard score by Haskins.

Forty-one of Michigan’s 61 offensive plays Saturday afternoon were run plays, recording 190 passing yards on 14 total completions between quarterbacks Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy.

To linebacker Cody Simon, it wasn’t that Michigan brought matchup issues it could exploit. It was just all about Ohio State’s lack of execution, one that wasn’t up to the standard set from last week’s performance against Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III.

“We just didn’t execute like we were supposed to,” he said. “We obviously put in all the work to try and stop their offense, but it obviously didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to.

“We just have to get back in the lab and keep going.”