COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State, who now finds itself owning a three-game winning streak after a challenging January, will look to extend that number to four on the road against Wisconsin on Sunday.

The last time these teams faced off just over a month ago saw two programs in very different spots than they are now. Ohio State, ranked No. 5 in the country at that point, was 11-3 and dropped what was viewed as an upset to the 9-5 Badgers, now 13-10 on the year.

Ohio State would go on to lose four of their next five, but have recently seen a resurgence with consecutive wins over Northwestern, Indiana and Michigan.

It's been a return to toughness for the Buckeyes to get their season back on track, and head coach Chris Holtmann said they need to keep building on it as the season progresses.

"I think we've got to keep building on that," Holtmann said. "A big part of toughness is the ability to make the next right play within the course of a game. I think that's going to define what our toughness level is as much as anything, the ability to make the physically and mentally make the next right play that your team needs you to do."

Wisconsin has lost four of their last six games, but with one of those wins coming against Michigan State, the Buckeyes will need to keep their guard up to avoid getting swept by the Badgers this season.

Specifically, it will be a challenge for Ohio State to stop Wisconsin at home. The Badgers average 74 points per game at home vs. just 57 points per game on the road, and they have just one loss at home all season, a one-point loss to Illinois.

"Offensively, they're really good at home, and their numbers all back that up," Holtmann said. "They're shooting numbers are off the charts. They don't play that much different...they really shoot it at a high level at home."

Kyle Young will also be back for the Buckeyes after missing the last game against Wisconsin while recovering from an appendectomy.

While Young may not be a consistent double-digit scorer for the Buckeyes, any points he would have brought to the game would have been greatly appreciated as Kaleb Wesson and Duane Washington Jr. were the only scorers to break double digits for Ohio State. Outside of those two, the Buckeyes got just 17 points from four others that scored.

Now Young will have a chance to return the favor to Wisconsin on their home court, and he's looking forward to facing them.

"It was tough," Young said. "I mean, any game you have to sit and watch, it's just kind of like, the competitor inside of you is just itching to get out. I was sad I wasn't able to play but I'm back into it now."

The game will tip off at 1:00 pm EST and can be seen on CBS.