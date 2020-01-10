COLUMBUS, Ohio - After a three-game losing streak, No. 11 Ohio State will look to get back on track when they head to Assembly Hall to take on the Indiana Hoosiers.

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, it appears they could once again be without Kyle Young for this weekend's big matchup, as Chris Holtmann said Friday that the junior forward will be a game-time decision as he continues to recover from an appendectomy.

"As far as Kyle is concerned, it's going to be really kind of up until game time," Holtmann said. "He was able to do a few more things yesterday and he was able to move and do some things but it's probably too early to determine exactly what his status is going to be."

If Young ends up not being able to go, this would put more pressure on the guards for Ohio State to step up, and they've struggled over the losing streak.

Luther Muhammad, D.J. Carton, CJ Walker and Duane Washington have combined to shoot just 29 percent from the field, 25 percent from 3-point range and have committed 25 turnovers over Ohio State's last three games.

Things have been tough for them on the court as of late, but Holtmann said they can get back into their groove by simply making their shots.

"You know, I think it's a combination of, they have to be more disciplined and more patient in what they're doing and they've got to make some open shots. They're capable of making some open shots," Holtmann said. "They've got to stay with it. They've got to stay aggressive."

Staying aggressive will be a necessity for the Buckeyes against Indiana as the Hoosiers are also a team looking to turn their season around. After an identical 11-1 start to the season, Indiana has lost two of their last three (with losses to Wisconsin and Maryland), though they did pick up a win in their latest game against Northwestern.

Led by freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis, the 6-foot-9-inch forward leads the Hoosiers in points and rebounds per game and is shooting 64 percent from the field. Additionally, Indiana has a 6-foot-11-inch forward, Joey Brunk, so the height of the Hoosiers will be a concern for the Buckeyes.

Not only will Ohio State have to contend with Indiana's height, but they'll need to deal with the history that comes with this matchup. The last three games between these teams have all come down to the last couple possessions including a double-overtime thriller in the Big Ten tournament in 2018 where C.J. Jackson hit a game-winning three to advance the Buckeyes.

With the way the last few games against Ohio State have all ended in a loss for Indiana, the Hoosiers could be looking for revenge, and Holtmann says they'll be a motivated group.

"I think a highly, highly motivated group, for sure. I don't think there's any question about that. Obviously, we're coming off a couple losses, we should be as well. But, no question a highly motivated group," Holtmann said. "Listen, we've had some really close games with them in Bloomington that the ball has kind of bounced our way. C.J. Jackson made a couple really tough shots in both games, I believe, that were that were kind of clinchers and game changers, but both games were in the balance."

Another big factor in this game will be the atmosphere at the game. The Buckeyes have played just three true road games this year, but nothing can prepare them for Assembly Hall.

Built to terrorize opposing teams, Indiana's home venue is one of the toughest places to play in college basketball, and preparing the players for that type of atmosphere will be an emphasis for Holtmann and the staff this week.

"It'll be really loud. It always is there," Holtmann said. "The structure of the building creates that and obviously a very, very passionate fan base given the history and the tradition of IU basketball. So we will try to prepare our guys for that."

The game will tip at noon EST and can be seen on FOX.