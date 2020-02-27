COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the midst of a rollercoaster season, Ohio State will look to avoid its biggest low of the year.

No. 23 Ohio State (18-9, 8-8) was able to snap No. 9 Maryland’s (23-5, 13-4) nine-game winning streak last Sunday. The Buckeyes will look to extend Nebraska’s (7-20, 2-14) 12-game skid in order to keep the positive momentum rolling in the final stretch of the regular season.

While the opponent may not be impressive on paper, the Cornhuskers have been able to scare teams in the conference and outscore the Buckeyes in the second half of their first meeting. Chris Holtmann has discussed with his team the need to be locked in and not overlook a team that is capable of pulling the upset.

“We know it’s going to be a challenge, and it’s a fair point that comes down to the maturity of your group,” Holtmann said on not underestimating Nebraska.

The game will also be played away from the Schottenstein Center, and the Buckeyes are 4-7 away from Columbus this season. The environment out in Nebraska will not be an easy one to escape with a victory, and Holtmann expects his upperclassman to step up on the road.

“I think we just need to have a tougher mindset - more mature, and then our older guys have to lead the way there,” Holtmann said on playing on the road. “Our older guys have got to lead the way there with our response from the get-go.”

Ohio State will have to perform on the road without one of its leaders in Kyle Young, who suffered a high ankle sprain against Maryland. Following the injury, Holtmann turned to a six-man rotation in the second half to hold off the Terrapins.

While the condensed rotation was successful, Holtmann does not see that approach being a long-term solution.

“I don’t think it’s feasible for the long term, I don’t think that’s sustainable,” Holtmann said on playing a six-man rotation. “We’re going to need Justin [Ahrens] as well as some of those other guys to be ready to go.”

One of the guys who was called upon to step up in the second half of the Maryland game was E.J. Liddell. The freshman was able to provide energy in his minutes, hauling in three offensive rebounds in his time on the court.

Without Young’s energy against Nebraska, Liddell could be the player that assumes his role.

“He brings a lot,” CJ Walker said on Liddell. “I would just say his energy off the bench, blocking shots, getting offensive rebounds, finishing around the rim, making midrange shots. I just feel like he brings a lot to our team on both sides of the ball.”

Liddell is averaging 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this season. Young has been able to provide 7.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, two of which come in the form of offensive rebounds.

No matter who is called upon to perform, the Buckeyes understand that they must be ready to battle. The mindset seems to be one of looking forward, and despite the injuries, the confidence and focus appears to be unaffected.

“For us, you want your guys with you and you want everyone on your team and you want everybody to be available, but it’s basketball and stuff happens,” Duane Washington Jr. said. “You’ve gotta have that mindset you gotta look forward and you can’t dwell in the past.”

The road game will tip at 9 p.m. tonight. It will be aired on ESPN2.