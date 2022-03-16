Ohio State looks for redemption in NCAA Tournament against Loyola Chicago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is getting in March mode.

The Buckeyes spoke to the media Wednesday one day before leaving for Pittsburgh for the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Loyola Chicago.

"It's not just like it's another game," redshirt senior guard Cedric Russell said. "At the end of the day, you either advance or you're done. Every little thing is so much more important."

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann confirmed that Kyle Young (concussion) and Zed Key (ankle) will be game-time decisions for Friday's game.

Friday will begin Ohio State's 31st NCAA Tournament appearance, having won 51 of its 80 tournament games including one title in 1960.

The Buckeyes are one of 12 teams in the country to have earned a bit in each of the last four tournaments.

Eight current Ohio State players have ever played in an NCAA Tournament, while Justin Ahrens and Kyle Young are the only two players to appear in multiple tournament games.

This season, the Buckeyes faced 11 teams that are in this year's NCAA Tournament field, winning eight of their 14 games against those teams.

Ohio State will take on Loyola Chicago 12:15 p.m. Friday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Here's what Holtmann, senior forward Justin Ahrens, redshirt senior forward Cedric Russell and freshman guard Malaki Branham had to say prior to the Buckeyes' trip to Pittsburgh Wednesday.