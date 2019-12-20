Ohio State looking to right the ship against Kentucky
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Coming of the Buckeyes' first loss of the season to Minnesota (with an unmemorable win over SEMO sandwiched in-between), Ohio State is set to take on the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas on Saturday.
The Buckeyes have already played some marquee opponents in their non-conference schedule like Villanova and North Carolina, but nothing compares to the pedigree of Kentucky basketball.
These Wildcats, already with two losses on the season, may not be the best version of Kentucky we've seen in recent years, and E.J. Liddell says the Buckeyes are excited to play a top program.
“Yeah, I mean, we want to play games like this. To be the best, you gotta beat the best. And I mean, over the years, Kentucky's been one of the best programs,” Liddell said. “So, just going in there with a lot of confidence and just playing the best that we can. That's the only things that we can control.”
Ohio State has been pretty good this season at controlling what they can control with their shooting and specifically on defense, but everything came crumbling down in the loss to Minnesota. With the loss of Duane Washington Jr., who's status is still in question for Saturday, the Buckeyes had trouble shooting and could not defend Minnesota's Marcus Carr who went for 35 points last Sunday.
After the Buckeyes had been riding high for most of the season, it was a shock to the system to see them ran off the court by the Gophers, but Chris Holtmann says the team won't be defined by any one game.
“I've said it after big wins, I've said after tough losses, you're not defined by any particular one game in college basketball,” Holtmann said. “What you're really defined by is how are you progressing and growing as the season goes on, so most of you in here care the most about how are we progressing in February and March, not to take away from the wins earlier or the Minnesota loss.”
While Kentucky has had some offensive troubles as of late, hitting just 2-of-17 from beyond the arc in their loss against Utah, the Wildcats have been just as good defensively as the rest of the country would expect.
The Wildcats are holding opponents to 37.6 percent from the field, the 20th best mark in the country, and Chris Holtmann on Thursday lauded how Kentucky has handled themselves defensively.
“I think they just - Kentucky has always been extremely well-coached defensively. Extremely well coached,” Holtmann said. “They're disciplined, and then they use their length and their athleticism to both be disruptive and to affect your field goal percentage.”
Kentucky may not need to be disruptive, though, to force Ohio State into mistakes, because the Buckeyes have created enough unforced errors over the last couple of games.
Against Minnesota and SEMO, the Buckeyes committed 34 turnovers (11 by Kaleb Wesson) and are averaging 13 turnovers per game on the season.
Going against a Kentucky team forcing 12.5 turnovers per game, Andre Wesson knows the Buckeyes will have to focus on controlling the ball.
“We're definitely more cautious of it now,” Wesson said. “We know that these past two games, turnovers have definitely been a problem, so just cleaning things back up during practice and looking at film, seeing where we can make better decisions with the ball. That's the main thing we're trying to do right now.”
Ohio State's turnovers problems combined with Kentucky's loss to Utah, both teams will be looking to turn things around on Saturday, but Holtmann knows what John Calipari and the Wildcats are still capable of.
“Playing a really, really good team and obviously a tremendous program,” Holtmann said. “Tremendous Hall of Fame coach and obviously I know they lost last night but at the end of the day going to be one of the better teams in the country.”
The game will tip at 5:15 pm (EST) from T-Mobile Arena and can be viewed on CBS.