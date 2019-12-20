COLUMBUS, Ohio - Coming of the Buckeyes' first loss of the season to Minnesota (with an unmemorable win over SEMO sandwiched in-between), Ohio State is set to take on the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Buckeyes have already played some marquee opponents in their non-conference schedule like Villanova and North Carolina, but nothing compares to the pedigree of Kentucky basketball.

These Wildcats, already with two losses on the season, may not be the best version of Kentucky we've seen in recent years, and E.J. Liddell says the Buckeyes are excited to play a top program.

“Yeah, I mean, we want to play games like this. To be the best, you gotta beat the best. And I mean, over the years, Kentucky's been one of the best programs,” Liddell said. “So, just going in there with a lot of confidence and just playing the best that we can. That's the only things that we can control.”

Ohio State has been pretty good this season at controlling what they can control with their shooting and specifically on defense, but everything came crumbling down in the loss to Minnesota. With the loss of Duane Washington Jr., who's status is still in question for Saturday, the Buckeyes had trouble shooting and could not defend Minnesota's Marcus Carr who went for 35 points last Sunday.

After the Buckeyes had been riding high for most of the season, it was a shock to the system to see them ran off the court by the Gophers, but Chris Holtmann says the team won't be defined by any one game.

“I've said it after big wins, I've said after tough losses, you're not defined by any particular one game in college basketball,” Holtmann said. “What you're really defined by is how are you progressing and growing as the season goes on, so most of you in here care the most about how are we progressing in February and March, not to take away from the wins earlier or the Minnesota loss.”