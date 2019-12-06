INDIANAPOLIS - Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day will soon be able to turn their sights towards the College Football Playoffs, but before they can get to that, the Buckeyes still have one goal in mind to finish out conference play.

The Big Ten Championship has become somewhat of a formality with Ohio State winning it the last two seasons, and the goal in the mind of Ohio State fans has always been to make it to the playoffs, but Day said on Friday that the goal all year has been to bring home the brass in Indianapolis.

"But right now it's all eyes on this game, playing a great game, keep preparing for the next night to make sure that we're playing our best ball," Day said. "We want to make sure, like we've talked about, we're accelerating through the finish line, which is the Big Ten Championship game. It's been our goal, been on our board for a long time."

Even though the Buckeyes have been a favorite to make the College Football Playoffs since early in the season, Day says that the team has focused very little on what happens after the Big Ten Championship Game.

This fits in with Day's philosophy of players and coaches focusing on the moment and not looking ahead, and with the focus put on winning this weekend in Indianapolis, the Buckeyes are prepared for the challenge.

"We've known this has been coming," Day said. "This has been one of our goals. We don't talk too much about what's next. We kind of really stay in the moment."