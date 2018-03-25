COLUMBUS, Ohio - Jordan Fuller spent most of last season lining up in the defensive backfield alongside Damon Webb. But with the latter now gone, Fuller might find himself rotating between both safety positions.

For new safeties coach Alex Grinch, defense is all about having players on the field who not only excel at their primary roles, but can also perform in other facets of the game if needed. At safety, that philosophy will be put to the test this upcoming season.

On Thursday, just before Ohio State's pro day, Grinch and a selection of players spoke with the media, including new lead safety Jordan Fuller. While Grinch recognizes certain roles might suit a player better, he still wants to instill a structure of flexibility in his safeties in 2018.

Even though, traditionally, the strong safety deals with more of the run game and the free safety is more of a pass-defense defender, the Buckeyes use a formula of a safety playing the closest sideline and the other taking care of the rest of the field. And next year, Fuller and the other starter will have to know both of the in's and out's of those different positions.

"In terms of their overall responsibilities, they’re really mirror positions, and so we teach it as such," Grinch said. "And we want to make sure guys aren’t locking into 'Well, I’m a falcon to the field, or a strong safety to the boundary, and that’s the only spot I know.' No, we want to make sure we’re dual-training and cross-training those guys, so we can get the best two on the field.

Fuller played boundary last season, but has been rotating plenty with true sophomore Isaiah Pryor. After cutting his teeth on a few defensive series last season, Pryor seems like the next likely candidate to play the ball-hawking free safety position.

There are still plenty of other options for the Buckeyes to play alongside Fuller who are not named Pryor. Jahsen Wint and Wayne Davis are the two longest tenured safeties next to Fuller, whole Amir Reip and Brendon White have plenty of upside.

Although the spot seems to be destined for Pryor, there are no guarantees when playing for Ohio State. It's all about putting the player who gives the team the best chance at every position.

While both likely starters are nearly identical in size, Fuller is built more like a run stopper, with a body type one would expect for the strong safety/boundary position. He seems to have a much stronger base than Pryor, who has more of your typical long, lean body that can change direction fast when defending deep passes at free safety/field position for Ohio State.

Athough they have a more natural position, Pryor said he enjoys learning how to play the spot across from him.

"It helps a lot because you got to know what the other position is doing to make sure you do your job, and it’s just better to know the whole defense," he said.

The Buckeyes were spoiled with Malik Hooker and Damon Webb patrolling the back-half of the field on defense two years ago. But now, it's up to the youth movement to handle those duties.

While it's easy to speculate who the starters will be, based on playing time from last season alone, Grinch is still extending an open invitation to all his safeties.

"Our ultimate goal is to put the best two guys out there, whether it’s to the field or the boundary spot, and then beyond that, it’s a wide open race," he said. "So all those guys, the message to them is compete to get in the depth and then ultimately, compete to be a one."

With the spring game right around the corner, Ohio State's plan for safety will become much more clear. For now, sit back and enjoy the battle for the top spots.

Deciding which former top recruit deserves the role cannot be an easy task, but it's a pretty good problem to have.