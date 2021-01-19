BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State lives and dies from behind 3-point line in loss to Purdue

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The ethos of Ohio State basketball has been quite apparent over its past four games: Three is worth more than two.

Chris Holtmann’s team has attempted 105 3-pointers in its last 160 minutes on the hardwood; 45 of those have found the bottom of the net.

That trend was ever-apparent on Tuesday evening, for better and for worse.

Ohio State shot 14-of-35 against Purdue in a 67-65 loss, including nine makes in a first half that saw 34 combined shots launched from beyond the arc.

“They were all good shots," junior guard Duane Washington said. "I thought we could’ve taken a few better ones-- myself included-- but other than that, man, they were all really good shots for us. We have some really good shooters on our team and they were going in early.”

After just three total games with double-digit 3-point makes entering 2021, Tuesday marked the Buckeyes’ fourth-consecutive contest with at least 10 makes.

Their 35 attempts were also the most by an Ohio State team since a 2018 NCAA Tournament matchup with South Dakota State.

The insertion of junior sharpshooter Justin Ahrens into the starting lineup has undoubtedly made an impact on Ohio State’s marksmanship. When Ahrens is confidently firing away, he becomes a threat to an entire opposing defense.

The result? More open looks for every other Buckeye, which isn't always a good thing.

E.J. Liddell was the recipient of those looks against Illinois, cashing in on a career-high four makes from the outside. It was Washington’s turn against the Boilermakers; the junior guard connected on six of his nine long-range shots on Wednesday night.

Nearly everyone on the court was firing at will against Purdue-- all five members of the Ohio State starting lineup chucked up at least three 3-pointers in the loss (yes, even Kyle Young), a jarring contrast from the interior grind of games past.

“We need to get better at getting the ball where we want to get the ball," Washington said. "The Purdue defense does a good job of speeding you up and trying to get you out of the stuff that you want to run, and they took advantage of us on that end."