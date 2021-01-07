Ohio State linemen talk importance of controlling line of scrimmage
Football is won and lost in the trenches.
It’s a cliche as old as time, but it remains true to this very day.
Both Alabama and Ohio State have controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball all season long.
One has to come out on top on Monday night.
“I truly believe in my heart that games are won or lost at the line of scrimmage,” Ohio State center Josh Myers said. “It’s always important, and it’s always a focal point of what we do.”
