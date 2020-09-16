BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State leadership remained strong in fight for season

Since the day the Big Ten announced the original postponement of fall sports in August, Ohio State has been working.

Working to find a route to any possible football season. Working to ensure the safety of everyone on campus. And working on the field to make sure the football team was ready for any possible start date.

That multi-leveled leadership paid off on Wednesday, when the Big Ten announced an Oct. 23/24 start weekend to the football season.

“Gene Smith and President Johnson- their leadership through this time of uncertainty has been excellent,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “It’s not easy. It’s easy to lead when things are going well, it’s not easy when things are going hard and there’s uncertainty. Their leadership has been strong, and something I’ve learned from.”

Though criticism of the Big Ten and its decisions has come frequently, Day said the attitude in Columbus was one filled with hope, looking for the next opportunity.

“You wake up the next day and you figure out ways to continue to lead,” Day said of his mindset after the original postponement. “And that’s, again, going back to what leadership is. It’s during times like this that when things are hard, when there’s just uncertainty. You just keep pushing forward.”

From new Ohio State president Kristina Johnson to junior quarterback Justin Fields, all facets of Ohio State and its athletic department have been working in union to take the next step into October.

“I love the league, absolutely. And I love Ohio State. I think what it has taught me is that the Big Ten Conference wants to be a leader. And we’ve been a leader in many ways,” Johnson said of her first few months on the job.