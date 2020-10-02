BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State lands in five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau's top seven

On Thursday, however, Tuimoloau announced some significant news on his Twitter account as he revealed the top seven schools in his recruitment. Those finalists are Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC and Washington.

Tuimoloau has just seven total posts on his Instagram page, and his last tweet before yesterday was congratulating Tua Tagovailoa on being drafted by the Miami Dolphins.

Five-star J.T. Tuimoloau is one of the biggest names in the world of college football recruiting, but he is a pretty reserved person on social media.

All praises Go up 🆙🙏🏽 #Top7 @AJTuimoloau Thank you to all colleges involved in my recruiting process...Blessings to you all‼️‼️ Credit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/GTbAAifhQO

This was a fairly surprising large group of teams considering how late Tuimoloau is into his recruiting process and that, as of right now, he will not be able to take official visits until early January at the very earliest.

While Tuimoloau has kept things close to the vest, a few programs have been associated with him the most over the past several months. Ohio State is seen as the strong favorite with a baker's dozen of FutureCast predictions having been submitted in their favor on his Rivals profile page.

Tuimoloau does not speak too often with the media, but it's fair to assume the Buckeyes' reputation of developing pass rushers like himself is piquing his interest. Larry Johnson's history of producing players at his position into the NFL, namely Chase Young, Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa, is also noteworthy for any defensive end considering the program. With fellow five-star recruit Jack Sawyer on the other end of the d-line, the two would also be able to wreak havoc in the trenches at the next level.

It's also important to note that Tuimoloau's former teammate, Gee Scott Jr., now attends Ohio State. When considering the possibility of traveling over 2,000 miles away from home to attend college, having a familiar face on campus with you could be an appealing factor for Tuimoloau.

Even though the Buckeyes are viewed as the prohibitive favorite to land Tuimoloau, Alabama is also near the top of his list. If he opts to stay close to home, then Oregon and Washington would be his likely destinations.

There still remains a lot to be seen with Tuimoloau when it comes to Ohio State's pursuit of him specifically if he will be making his way on campus this fall. A perfect opportunity would be for the Oct. 24 recruiting summit organized by the future Buckeyes. This could give Tuimoloau a chance to visit the school, hang out with Ohio State's commits and receive a push to join forces with the program.

We are working to confirm if the fourth-ranked overall prospect on Rivals will be in attendance for the event, so stay tuned to BuckeyeGrove.