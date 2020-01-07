Class of 2021 Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle standout Jaylen Johnson was supposed to announce his decision this summer, but the versatile defender from the Queen City decided the time was right on Tuesday to make his pledge to Ohio State.

The safety/linebacker prospect was offered a scholarship by Ohio State back in June after an impressive workout at a one-day camp in Columbus. Since that time, Johnson has been a priority of Al Washington who recruits the Cincinnati area for the Buckeyes and personally worked out Johnson back in June.

The relationships built with the Ohio State staff over the past year were always going to be tough for another school to overcome.

"They are always real," Johnson said in December of the Buckeye coaches. "They keep it one-hundred with me and they never sugarcoat anything. I love them, they treat me like I'm their own son."

Johnson is commitment No. 8 for Ohio State in the 2021 recruiting class and is currently ranked the No. 12 prospect in Ohio for the class. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound prospect started at safety for La Salle this fall and helped lead the Lancers to the Ohio Division II State Championship.

BuckeyeGrove.com will have more in this commitment shortly, including what it means for Ohio State's class of 2021 efforts moving forward.



