COLUMBUS, Ohio - Rock bottom hasn't arrived yet for Ohio State men's basketball, but with a game on the road against Northwestern Sunday night, they are teetering dangerously close to the precipice.

Chris Holtmann and company have tried seemingly everything to kick start this team. Attempts have been made at fixing turnovers, going as far as suspending Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. for a game and switching up their starting five, and trying to find players not named Kaleb Wesson who can consistently score for the Buckeyes.

Despite those efforts, the answer they're looking for is one to a seemingly impossible question; how do you fix a floundering team?

Things looked up briefly against Minnesota on Thursday as Ohio State shot better from the field and the free throw line as well as out-rebounded the Gophers, but it amounted to nothing as Marcus Carr's 3-pointer doomed the Buckeyes in the final seconds.

Now, there isn't an end in sight to the slide barring a dramatic shift. Even with that, Holtmann still said there were improvements to take away from the loss to Minnesota.

"I think in some ways we took a step forward in some areas," Holtmann said. "Right now we're just not good enough in enough areas to win in this league. We're just not, but I thought our guys competed, battled, played hard."

Winning in the Big Ten has suddenly become a concern for the second consecutive season. After a 15-3 conference record in Holtmann's first season, Ohio State is now 10-18 over the last two seasons.

This time last season, the Buckeyes experienced a similar slide, beginning 3-5 in conference play with some of the same issues like turnovers and an overreliance on Kaleb Wesson despite a difference cast of characters.

As for issues this season, there are obvious problems such as turnovers, seen against Minnesota where Ohio State turned the ball over 12 times versus the Gophers' four turnovers, and cold shooting streaks that have plagued the Buckeyes.

Though health was a factor at the beginning of this stretch for the Buckeyes, everyone from Washington to Kyle Young seems to be at 100 percent now, so that can no longer be used as a reason for why the team isn't coming together.

For as many issues as there may be, for Holtmann and his staff, it's simply about putting the players in the best position to win.

"I mean, there's some consistency to it. But you know, tonight, I didn't think we were great in transition defense. I didn't think we were great finishing, either on drives or around the rim," Holtmann said. "Some are consistent areas, but we got to find a way as coaches to figure out a way to put them in better positions and stay together as a group and figure out how to be better."

The next step in getting better will begin on the road against Northwestern on Sunday night. Even a loss won't drop Ohio State to the bottom of the Big Ten standings by virtue of its win over Nebraska, but a win could provide some much needed confidence for a team who has been sorely lacking in it lately.

"We've got to take it on the chin and get to the next game," Young said. "The game is over, there's nothing we can do about it now. Play Northwestern on Sunday so we got to get back to prepping for that."