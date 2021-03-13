BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State knocks 11 hits, defeats Iowa 7-4 Saturday

Sophomore right fielder Mitchell Okuley followed his two-homer performance during Game 2 on Friday with a 3-4 outing and a three-run double in the fifth inning.

“I liked how Jack pitched today; he came out hot. Fastball was up to 96 miles an hour today, hit them with some breaking balls to get the punchouts.," head coach Greg Beals said. "Jack gave us four really good innings, then things started to get loose a little bit and we weren’t willing to let the game get loose today. It was a game we felt like was must-win."

Neely retired the first three of four Hawkeyes on strikeouts before issuing a walk in the second inning. Iowa got its first hit with no outs in the top of the fifth inning on a slow-roller to third base that was beaten out by redshirt-junior second baseman Izaya Fullard .

Ohio State (4-3) took advantage of 11 hits against Iowa (2-5) and four-plus strong innings from junior starting pitcher Jack Neely to win a 7-4 decision Saturday afternoon. Neely threw 4.1 innings and allowed just one hit on top of as many runs alongside seven strikeouts.

The Buckeyes saw good things out of its offensive and starting pitching performances on Saturday enough to snap their three-game losing skid.

The Buckeyes offense was strong out of the gate as senior designated hitter Sam Wilson led off the game with a double and freshman center fielder Kade Kern walked afterward. Senior first baseman and captain Conner Pohl drove a solo home run with one out in the fourth frame.

Junior third baseman Nick Erwin reached base after the ball he drove to left field was misplayed. Following a groundout by Wilson, Erwin scored to help Ohio State reclaim the lead on a wild pitch by Iowa freshman right-handed pitcher Will Semb, who came on in relief of starter redshirt-junior Cam Baumann.

Kern drew his second walk and junior shortstop Zach Dezenzo followed with a double that led Iowa to intentionally walk Pohl with one out. Sophomore right fielder Mitchell Okuley hit an opposite-field, two-run double to extend the lead. Senior second baseman Colton Bauer and sophomore left fielder Nate Karaffa added an RBI single and two-run double, respectively, to cap a six-run fifth.

"I think we did a great job today coming out and attacking the ball from the start," junior right-handed pitcher Bayden Root said. "Sam Wilson led us off with a leadoff double, and I think that kind of set the tone for what we were coming to the field to do today, and that was to attack a ballgame, play our game."

Iowa redshirt-seniors right fielder Ben Norman went 1-2 with two walks and a two-run home run in the sixth inning and third baseman Matthew Sosa had an RBI single alongside a hit by pitch.

The Hawkeyes scratched just five hits and made two errors defensively to ultimately come up just short on Saturday. Five different players contributed in their hit column while three pitchers were used, combining for nine strikeouts but serving up six extra-base hits.

The Buckeyes bullpen proved efficient yet again. Graduate lefty Patrick Murphy faced 11 batters over 1.2 innings to bridge to Root. Root tossed scoreless seventh and eighth innings and junior RHP T.J. Brock slammed the door with two strikeouts in the ninth.

"I felt good in the bullpen warming up," Root said. "Just walked out to the mound, told Pat Murphy I had his back and that was the only thing that was really on my mind was getting out of that inning with a zero."

Ohio State will finish the weekend with its second game against Nebraska (5-1) at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Huskers will throw junior RHP Shay Schanaman while Beals said junior RHP Will Pfennig will be on the bump.

“We just need to match the energy," Beals said. "They came out blazing on us. They had that energy. Not that we want to match their energy, we need to make sure we’ve got our energy and we’re playing Ohio State baseball tomorrow. It’s going to be an early morning after the spring forward, but we’ll be ready to go."