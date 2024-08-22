COLUMBUS—New Ohio State safeties coach Matt Guerrieri spent some time with transfer Caleb Downs during the winter going over all of Downs' plays from the previous season at Alabama. Guerrieri didn't have calls on the screen, just down, distance, time, and score. He'd fire up a play, and before things started rolling, Downs could tell him the call and what happened on the play. "It was special," Guerrieri said. Freaky might be a better word for it. But Downs' recall illustrated his football acumen. It was evident early that Geurrieri would have a couple of guys with high football IQs, Downs and Lathan Ransom, at the top of his depth chart this season. There's comfort in that, but it also heightens the stakes when getting everyone in the room up to speed. "There’s been a pool of guys who have done a really good job of competing this camp," Guerrieri said. "I knew coming here that growing the depth of the safety position was critical. You’ve got these guys who are battled-tested at the top, but as the season goes, you need to have a couple of guys. I’ve put them in different rotations throughout camp, put a lot on their plate and held them accountable. They’ve done a really good job of responding." With those depth players in focus, Dotting the 'Eyes has three key takeaways from Guerrieri and a talented safety room.



Jaylen McClain impressing early

The high praise that the first-year safety from New Jersey received in the spring has carried over to fall camp, with McClain now looking like he's close to (or already has) secured a spot in the two-deep. "When he came in here, he was all about his business," Ransom said. "You could see right away that he’s someone who was focused. Whatever high school he came from, they knew what they were doing because he got acclimated right away with us and has been making plays ever since." Guerrieri shouted out McClain for his ability to always be around the ball in the spring. The staff charts how players run to the football, and McClain consistently graded out near the top of the defensive back group. The play-making hasn't stopped in camp, but that's not surprising to anyone who saw how serious McClain was from the second he stepped on campus. You don't turn heads the way McClain has as a true freshman unless you're locked in on all the details on and off the field. "He doesn’t act like a freshman," Guerrieri said. "We talk about routines a lot. He’s a guy who wanted to gain a little bit of weight when he got here. He was in my office at 5:30 a.m. every morning, eating two chicken breasts and a bowl of rice. That was his breakfast every morning. That’s an example of the maturity level and the seriousness he has about what he wants to get done here. He didn’t come here and waste any time."

Malik Hartford growing from freshman trials

Hartford found himself on the wrong side of a regrettable play in last year's loss to Michigan, seemingly getting lost in coverage and opening a window for a touchdown pass. He played 158 snaps at safety last year, and that one has to stick out the most as one he'd like back. The now-sophomore is using that play, and an up-and-down freshman season to full the growth he feels like he's made this summer. "Coach preaches competitive excellence, and that means putting yourself in a position to make a play," Hartford said. "That means practicing harder, taking each rep like it’s that big moment in the game, and that’s definitely what I’ve tried to do this year." Hartford seems to be in a good place as preseason winds down. He had some important teachable moments last year, and he's now also clear from offseason labrum surgery that held him out of spring practice. The talent was always apparent, but Hartford had to learn how to develop the correct daily approach to maximize those talents. In year two, he's got a better grasp of that. "I’ve developed a better routine," he said. "I’m more mature with what I’m doing. Going out there, playing, and having fun is the biggest thing for me … I’m getting here earlier. It’s hard to maintain a routine throughout the whole year, but I’m doing a better job of that. I know that the team is counting on me."

Don't forget about Lathan Ransom