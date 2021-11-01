Ohio State K Noah Ruggles named Big Ten co-special teams player of the week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State needed Noah Ruggles Saturday. And the graduate kicker stepped up in a major way.

Ruggles hit all four field-goal attempts and three extra points to earn him co-Big Ten special teams player of the week honors with Rutgers punter Adam Korsak.

Ruggles' four field goals marked a career high and tied for the fifth-most in a single game in Ohio State history and were the most by a Buckeye kicker in a single game since Drew Basil made four against Michigan in 2012.

The last Ohio State player to earn the Big Ten special teams player of the week award was Drue Chrisman Dec. 7, 2020