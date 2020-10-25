BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State jumps to No. 3 in AP Poll after Week 1 win

The beginning of the long-awaited Big Ten season finally arrived over the past couple days, and with it came plenty of movement from its best teams in Sunday’s AP Top 25 Poll.

Ohio State was no exception, as it moved from No. 5 to No. 3 on Sunday.

The Buckeyes, who debuted at No. 2 in the initial preseason poll in the summer, beat Nebraska 52-17 in their season opener in Columbus on Saturday, outscoring the Cornhuskers 24-3 in the second half while Justin Fields announced his presence in the Heisman conversation.

Clemson, Alabama and Notre Dame, the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 teams entering the weekend, all cruised to comfortable wins Saturday to remain undefeated.

Georgia, the only other team ranked ahead of the Buckeyes entering the weekend, was off on Saturday and will next face Kentucky before a big matchup with No. 10 Florida on Nov. 7.

However, neither the Fighting Irish nor the Bulldogs avoided being jumped by the Buckeyes in the poll.

The two programs viewed as Ohio State's biggest potential obstacles among conference foes, Penn State and Wisconsin, received very different results in their season openers.

The debut of Badger quarterback Graham Mertz went better than most would’ve anticipated, as he led Wisconsin to a 45-7 win against Illinois on Friday, and threw five touchdowns to just one incompletion in the process.

Subsequently, the Badgers moved up to No. 9 in the poll on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions, who entered the week ranked No. 8 as the second-highest slotted team in the Big Ten, moved down 10 spots after losing an overtime thriller to Michael Penix Jr. and Indiana following a controversial finish.

With the win, Indiana jumped to No. 17.

Michigan impressed in its season debut, scoring touchdowns on special teams, defense and offense to get a 49-24 win over then-No. 21 Minnesota and jump from No. 18 to No. 13.

After the loss, P.J. Fleck’s Golden Gophers moved out of the top 25.

Next weekend, the Big Ten slate will be headlined by a ranked matchup between Ohio State and Penn State in the conference’s East Division.

