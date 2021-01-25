BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State jumps to No. 13 in AP Poll

Ohio State men’s basketball ascended to the No. 13 slot in the AP Top 25 Poll Monday, its highest ranking of the season so far.

The Buckeyes, who were ranked at a season-high No. 15 last week, lost to Purdue 67-65 at home on Tuesday, but regrouped to knock off then-No. 10 Wisconsin on the road by double digits on Saturday.

The Badgers dropped four spots to appear just after Ohio State at No. 14 in the poll after the loss to the Buckeyes, who are now the third-highest ranked team in the Big Ten.

Ohio State has spent just one week outside the AP Top 25 this season, falling from the rankings on Jan. 4 before putting together a three-game win streak that returned the Scarlet and Gray to the fold.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Michigan and Iowa –– the two top teams in the conference standings -– traded spots in the AP Poll, with the Wolverines going from No. 7 to No. 4, and the Hawkeyes dropping three slots to go from No. 4 to No. 7.

Illinois improved from No. 22 to No. 19, and Minnesota fell from No. 17 to No. 21 to round out the conference’s six teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

The only other team in the conference to receive votes was Purdue, which counts two wins over the Buckeyes on its resume this season.

Ohio State takes on Penn State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Schottenstein Center.